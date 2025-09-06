13 Nations Join ILO Training in Madrid to Tackle Workplace Inequalities

Representatives from the Ministries of Labour and equality agencies of 13 countries gathered in Madrid this week for a high-level training programme on advancing gender equality, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace. The initiative, coordinated by the International Training Centre of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Turin, was designed to equip governments with stronger tools and strategies to confront persistent inequalities in the world of work.

The event, promoted and financed by Spain’s Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, provided a platform for knowledge exchange, good practice sharing, and policy roadmapping among participants from Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Spain, Estonia, Iceland, Nepal, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Uruguay.

Spain’s Leadership Role

In her opening remarks, Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s Second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labour and Social Economy, underlined the fundamental nature of equality and human rights.

“Migration, gender equality, and sexual freedom are not ancillary matters. They are human rights and, as the ILO always reminds us, they are indivisible and universal,” Díaz said.

She emphasized the role of collective bargaining in ensuring workplace equality, citing Spain’s tripartite agreement with trade unions and employers on measures protecting LGTBIQ+ persons in enterprises. Díaz also highlighted new legislative reforms adopted at the national level, reflecting Spain’s broader commitment to tackling discrimination in the world of work.

She recalled her participation in the launch of the ILO Guide on the inclusion of LGTBIQ+ persons in the workplace, calling it an important step in ensuring rights-based progress across borders.

ILO’s Call for Stronger Global Action

At the same session, Félix Peinado, Director of the ILO Office for Spain, stressed the urgency of eliminating discrimination in employment.

“The inclusion of LGTBIQ+ persons in the world of work is an essential component to achieving equality, diversity and social cohesion, as well as more productive and sustainable enterprises,” Peinado said.

He reminded participants that the ILO has a clear mandate to promote work free of discrimination, harassment, and violence, backed by its Convention No. 111 (Discrimination in Employment and Occupation) and Convention No. 190 (Violence and Harassment).

“Discrimination remains a widespread and persistent reality, and constitutes one of the main causes of inequality,” he added, referencing the International Labour Conference’s 2021 resolution on inequalities. “This training is necessary to equip us with practical solutions.”

Building Roadmaps for Action

The training course focused not only on theoretical frameworks but also on practical applications. Participating countries shared experiences on:

Policy innovations in tackling workplace inequalities.

Best practices in collective bargaining and social dialogue.

Mechanisms for protecting LGTBIQ+ workers .

Strategies to strengthen diversity and inclusion programmes.

Each delegation worked on developing roadmaps to guide reforms and policy measures within their own countries, tailored to their unique social, cultural, and economic contexts.

A Global Commitment

By bringing together nations from Europe, Latin America, and Asia, the training underlined the global nature of workplace discrimination and the need for shared solutions. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to ILO principles and to advancing workplace diversity as a driver of fairer, more resilient, and more productive economies.

The training is expected to feed into ongoing national policies and contribute to global discussions on inequality at future International Labour Conferences.