Left Menu

Sudan’s people tortured and killed in ‘slaughterhouses’, rights probe says

Among the testimonies gathered for the report, survivors from RSF detention sites described the locations as “slaughterhouses”.

UN News | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:29 IST
Sudan’s people tortured and killed in ‘slaughterhouses’, rights probe says
In one notorious RSF facility, dozens of detainees have died since June after being tortured, denied food and medical care, the independent rights expert said. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNGeneva)

A high-level independent rights probe into the brutal war in Sudan condemned the many grave crimes committed by all combatants, citing evidence indicating that civilians have been “deliberately targeted, displaced and starved”.

 

Shortly after presenting a mandated report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday, chair of the Fact-Finding Mission on Sudan, Mohamed Chande Othman, insisted that both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia had carried out atrocity crimes.

Among the testimonies gathered for the report, survivors from RSF detention sites described the locations as “slaughterhouses”.

Tortured, staved, denied medical care

In one notorious RSF facility, dozens of detainees have died since June after being tortured, denied food and medical care, the independent rights expert said.

Equally, in SAF-run detention facilities, “civilians were also subjected to torture, including electric shock, sexualized abuse and they were held in cells so overcrowded that some prisoners had to sleep standing,” he added.

In addition, girls as young as 12 were forced into marriage, “sometimes under the threat of death to their families”, the fact-finding mission chair continued.

“Men and boys were also subjected to sexualized torture and such acts are rooted in racism, prejudice and impunity and they devastate entire communities.”

Highlighting the lack of diplomatic solutions to the conflict which began in April 2023, and its massive impact of the war on civilians, report co-author Mona Rishmawi insisted that “everybody knows you cannot rape, you cannot loot, you cannot destroy property. You cannot starve people…But if there is no accountability, of course they will continue doing it.”

Extermination goal

Asked why the report had decided not to describe what has been happening in Sudan as genocide, Ms. Rishmawi replied that the evidence “basically looks at more or less the same kind of violations as genocide”.

She added: “You kill, [you provide] no food, no water, you don't allow food production. You don't allow access to food, to markets…and you don't allow access to humanitarian aid. What you do want is to kill the population…So, the effect of this is really the crime against humanity…of extermination.”

 

Hunger crisis

The investigative body created by the Human Rights Council in October 2023 highlighted the devastating humanitarian emergency that has resulted from the war.

“In displacement camps such Zamzam and Abu Shouk, witnesses describe children dying of hunger and dehydration in the streets, including people eating animal food,” said Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, Expert Member of the Fact-Finding Mission.

Addressing the council earlier, fact-finding mission chair Mr. Othman insisted that the war was “destroying not only lives but also the means of survival”, with hospitals, markets, water and electricity systems – and even humanitarian convoys - systematically attacked.

“Markets, the backbone of food access, have been repeatedly bombed,” he said, adding that in October 2024, SAF airstrikes on El Koma market killed at least 45 civilians.

Dying of thirst

“Two months later, Kabkabiya market was struck, killing more than 100. In March this year, SAF bombed Tora market during peak hours, killing and injuring hundreds.”

The mission report underscored how the RSF had also shelled markets, pillaged entire areas and destroyed Zamzam camp’s market.

RSF drone strikes hit the Merowe Dam and water towers, leaving communities without drinking water, while “one mother told us she lost all four of her children to thirst while fleeing”, said Mr. Othman, who like the other members of the panel is an independent human rights expert and not a UN staff member.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

Triton Valves: Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation and Excellence

 Global
2
UK Prime Minister Starmer has fired Britain's ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, over links with Epstein, reports AP.

UK Prime Minister Starmer has fired Britain's ambassador to the US, Peter Ma...

 Global
3
Mandelson Dismissed: UK Ambassador's Epstein Connection

Mandelson Dismissed: UK Ambassador's Epstein Connection

 Global
4
Rapyder Cloud Solutions: Fueling India's Digital Transformation with AWS

Rapyder Cloud Solutions: Fueling India's Digital Transformation with AWS

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025