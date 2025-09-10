UNHCR Warns Aid Cuts Threaten Progress in Refugee Education Worldwide

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has sounded the alarm over the future of refugee education, warning that cuts to humanitarian and development aid risk undermining progress achieved over the past decade. The warning comes in the tenth edition of UNHCR’s annual Refugee Education Report, published today, which details both advances and persistent challenges in ensuring learning opportunities for millions of displaced children and youth.

Gains at Risk Despite Recent Progress

In his foreword to the report, Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, praised efforts by governments, international organizations, and host communities to expand refugee education. “There have been tremendous efforts to increase enrolment at all levels for refugees,” Grandi wrote. “But there is still so much more to do.”

One of the most notable achievements is the increase in tertiary enrolment. In 2024, 9 percent of refugee youth were enrolled in higher education, up from 7 percent the previous year—a significant step toward the international community’s target of 15 percent by 2030.

Yet the rapid growth in the global refugee population—now at a historic high—means progress remains fragile. Of the 12.4 million school-aged refugee children worldwide, nearly 46 percent (5.7 million) remain out of school, unable to access even the most basic education.

Barriers to Education for Refugee Children

The report highlights the structural challenges that prevent refugee children from enrolling or staying in school, which often exceed those faced by vulnerable children in low-income or conflict-affected host communities. Key barriers include:

Legal and residency restrictions , which limit access to public schools.

Language differences and unfamiliar curricula , making integration difficult.

Lack of recognition of prior learning , leaving students unable to continue at the appropriate level.

Poverty and financial hardship, which force many children into work instead of classrooms.

These barriers result in greater inequities in education for refugees compared to local populations in similar socio-economic conditions.

Gender Gaps: Some Progress, Persistent Inequalities

While the refugee Gender Parity Index shows gradual progress, disparities remain stark. At the primary school level, enrolment among refugee girls has modestly increased, while at the secondary level, some countries are moving closer to gender parity. However, overall parity remains elusive, with refugee girls still more likely than boys to be left out of school.

Gender gaps in education not only limit opportunities for individual girls but also have far-reaching impacts on family resilience, community development, and intergenerational progress.

Data Gaps Undermine Policy Solutions

A major concern flagged in the report is the lack of comprehensive data on refugee learning outcomes. While there has been progress in documenting enrolment, little is known about the quality of education received or how refugee children perform compared to their peers.

To address this, UNHCR piloted assessments in Mauritania and Mexico in 2024, which revealed the need to strengthen foundational learning, particularly in literacy and numeracy. These findings underscore the importance of age-appropriate, inclusive interventions tailored to the unique experiences of displaced children.

Education as Protection and Opportunity

The report reinforces the principle that education is not only a basic human right but also a form of protection for refugee children. Schooling provides structure, psychosocial support, and pathways to greater self-reliance. It also equips refugees with skills to contribute to host communities and eventually rebuild their own societies.

“Education underpins protection and is a cornerstone of sustainable responses,” the report notes. “With improved access to quality education, refugee children can gain the tools to take ownership of their lives and contribute to development for this generation and the next.”

A Call to Action

UNHCR warns that without urgent and sustained investment, refugee education could face serious setbacks, with devastating consequences for millions of children already on the margins. The agency calls on governments, donors, and international partners to:

Safeguard humanitarian and development funding for refugee education.

Close the gap in enrolment , especially for secondary and higher education.

Invest in teacher training, school infrastructure, and inclusive curricula .

Strengthen data collection and analysis to guide effective interventions.

Promote gender equality in access to education.

As global displacement continues to rise, UNHCR stresses that education must remain at the heart of international responses—not only to protect refugee children today but to equip them for a more secure, sustainable future.