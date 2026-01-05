Sovereignty Steadfast: Mexico's Stance Against U.S. Intervention

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, addressing the nation on Monday, reiterated Mexico's steadfast opposition to any form of U.S. intervention in its affairs, following a recent American operation in Venezuela.

Sheinbaum emphasized Mexico's sovereignty, underscoring that while cooperation with the U.S. on security matters like drug trafficking is welcome, the country firmly rejects subordination and external interference. Her comments echo long-held Mexican foreign policy principles and come amid U.S. hints at military action in Mexico.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion of military involvement to combat Mexican drug cartels, Sheinbaum expressed confidence that such actions are unlikely. The Mexican President dismissed any need for such measures, highlighting the nation's ability to govern without external military presence.