UNHCR Chief Urges Action as Violence and Displacement Worsen in Myanmar

UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has concluded a three-day mission to Myanmar, where he witnessed first-hand the devastating impact of conflict, displacement, and disaster on millions of people across the country. His visit, which included stops in communities struck by the March earthquake and meetings with displaced and stateless groups, highlighted the deepening humanitarian crisis and the urgent need for international support.

A Nation in Fear and Displacement

“The suffering of millions of people across Myanmar is immense,” Grandi said. “With aerial bombardments, destruction of property, and forced recruitment, they live in daily fear for their lives. Communities have fled again and again in search of safety. Civilian men, women, and children must be protected from violence, and solutions found so that they can choose to return home in safety and dignity.”

Myanmar has endured years of conflict and political turmoil, with violence spreading across multiple regions. Millions are now internally displaced, while others have fled into neighboring countries as refugees. The displacement crisis has been compounded by natural disasters, such as the earthquake earlier this year, which left thousands homeless and further strained already fragile infrastructure.

Calls for Protection and Solutions

During meetings in Nay Pyi Taw, Grandi pressed for greater humanitarian access to reach cut-off communities and stressed the importance of long-term solutions for those uprooted by violence.

“Millions of people forcibly displaced within the country and as refugees throughout the region want nothing more than to be able to return home,” he said. “They demand – and are entitled to – the safety and security that comes with peace.”

Grandi emphasized the plight of the Rohingya community, who have faced decades of persecution, displacement, and denial of basic rights. “All parties – with the support of the international community – must engage seriously to find solutions to their plight. This is particularly needed for the Rohingya, who have not only been attacked and displaced, but deprived of their basic rights for far too long,” he noted.

Preparing for International Dialogue

Later this month in New York, Grandi will participate in a high-level conference on the Rohingya and other minorities in Myanmar. The meeting aims to build momentum for greater regional and international cooperation to create conditions for voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable returns of displaced populations.

In the meantime, the High Commissioner is appealing for much greater financial support to sustain humanitarian operations.

Funding Gaps Jeopardize Humanitarian Aid

Despite urgent needs, funding for Myanmar remains dangerously low. UNHCR requires $88.3 million for its operations in the country this year but has so far received only 33 per cent of that amount. The broader UN Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan 2025, including the earthquake response, is funded at just 22 per cent of the required $1.4 billion.

These gaps threaten the delivery of essential assistance, from food, shelter, and clean water to healthcare and protection services.

UNHCR’s Role in Myanmar

UNHCR is working closely with UN agencies, NGOs, and community partners to provide life-saving assistance and promote peaceful coexistence between displaced people and host communities. This includes addressing basic needs, safeguarding physical safety, and supporting those without citizenship rights. However, restricted humanitarian access in many conflict-affected regions continues to hinder relief efforts.

A Call to the International Community

Grandi’s visit underscored both the urgency of the crisis and the resilience of affected communities. He urged global leaders to act decisively: “The people of Myanmar cannot wait. They need peace, protection, and the means to rebuild their lives. The international community must step up with political engagement, regional solidarity, and the financial resources required to prevent further suffering.”

As Myanmar grapples with overlapping crises of conflict, displacement, and natural disasters, the High Commissioner’s message was clear: greater international engagement and support are critical to averting deeper humanitarian catastrophe.