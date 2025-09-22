UN Applauds ECOSOC Resolution Revitalizing Commission on Status of Women

The United Nations has taken a historic step to reinforce its commitment to gender equality with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopting by consensus a resolution to revitalize the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW). UN Women hailed the development as a decisive milestone in strengthening the world’s leading intergovernmental body dedicated to advancing the rights and empowerment of women and girls.

A Pivotal Moment for Multilateralism

Adopted during a time of global transformation, the resolution reflects renewed confidence in international cooperation and the power of collective action. As the UN marks its 80th anniversary and pursues its reform agenda, the revitalization of CSW serves as a powerful symbol that gender equality lies at the heart of multilateral progress.

“This resolution is more than a procedural update—it is a reaffirmation that progress through unity is both possible and necessary,” UN Women stated. The move underscores the shared global commitment to the Beijing Platform for Action and aligns with the Pact for the Future, reinforcing gender equality as a central pillar of sustainable development.

Strengthened Accountability and Global Reach

One of the most significant aspects of the resolution is the introduction of stronger accountability mechanisms. These measures are designed to ensure that commitments made by Member States translate into measurable results on the ground. By creating more space for governments to share best practices and lessons learned, CSW is expected to become more agile and impactful in accelerating progress.

In a groundbreaking change, the Commission will now convene its five-yearly review sessions in rotating global locations, bringing its work closer to the everyday realities of women and girls. This move is intended to bridge the gap between high-level global commitments and local experiences, ensuring that CSW discussions resonate more directly with communities worldwide.

High-Level Annual Meetings on Key Priorities

For the first time in its history, the CSW will host an annual High-Level Meeting, focusing on one critical priority area each year. This new approach is expected to sharpen the Commission’s impact by ensuring deeper, results-oriented discussions.

The agenda for the next three years has already been set:

CSW70: Violence against women and girls

CSW71: Women’s economic empowerment and poverty eradication

CSW72: Women’s participation in decision-making

These themes reflect some of the most pressing challenges in achieving gender equality globally, and the annual focus aims to move decisively from dialogue to action.

Role of Civil Society and Stakeholders

The resolution also strongly reaffirms the central role of civil society organizations, grassroots women’s movements, and other stakeholders in shaping and implementing the CSW’s work. UN Women emphasized that civil society has always been a driving force for progress, and its continued inclusion will ensure that global policy debates remain connected to real-world advocacy and activism.

Global Leadership and Cooperation

UN Women expressed its appreciation to the **co-facilitators of the resolution process—Ireland, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Botswana—**as well as to the leadership of ECOSOC’s former and current Presidents, Canada and Nepal. Their stewardship was credited with guiding the resolution to adoption by consensus, an achievement seen as a victory for global unity.

“This revitalization equips the Commission on the Status of Women to lead the next chapter in advancing gender equality worldwide,” UN Women declared. “It reflects the determination of Member States to deliver on commitments, expand opportunities, and make CSW a stronger, more responsive platform.”

Looking Ahead

The revitalization is expected to elevate the Commission’s influence at a time when challenges such as gender-based violence, economic inequality, and underrepresentation in leadership persist worldwide. By combining accountability, innovation, and inclusivity, CSW will be better positioned to drive systemic change.

As the UN prepares for the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, this reform signals a renewed global determination to ensure that women and girls everywhere are empowered to claim their rights and shape their futures.