ILO Report Exposes Risks for Filipino Migrant Fishers in UK, Urges Action

The International Labour Organization (ILO), together with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), has released a groundbreaking report highlighting the vulnerabilities faced by Filipino migrant fishers in the United Kingdom’s fishing industry. The study, titled Lost in Transit: Philippines Migrant Fishers in the United Kingdom Fishing Industry, was launched during the DMW-NMP Maritime Research, Education, and Training (MRET) Summit, held on 25–26 September 2025 in Manila.

The report was developed under the EU-funded Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia programme, a regional initiative focused on ensuring safe migration and decent work in the fish and seafood supply chain.

Legal Loopholes and Exploitation Risks

The report sheds light on how the use of transit visas creates legal gaps that leave migrant fishers unprotected by UK labour laws, exposing them to exploitation, forced labour, and exclusion from workplace protections. These loopholes not only undermine the rights of Filipino fishers but also create conditions where fair recruitment and decent work are compromised.

“This report sheds light on the hidden realities faced by Filipino migrant fishers in the UK. It is a call to action for governments, employers, and recruitment agencies to ensure that migration governance is rooted in fairness, dignity, and international labour standards,” said Khalid Hassan, Director of the ILO Country Office for the Philippines. He emphasized the need to close legal loopholes and develop safe migration pathways that uphold the principles of decent work at sea.

DMW Commitment to Stronger Protections

In his keynote remarks at the Summit, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to safeguarding seafarers and migrant fishers.

“We are committed to ensuring decent work, fair wages, and safe workplaces for all Filipinos in the maritime industry. We recognize the need to align our efforts with international standards. That’s why the DMW is currently developing a standard contract for Filipino seafarers, including a specific contract for Filipino migrant fishers—one that promotes fairness and protects their rights.”

This proposed contract aims to harmonize employment terms, strengthen enforcement, and prevent contract substitution, one of the common mechanisms of exploitation.

Policy Recommendations and International Cooperation

The ILO report makes several policy recommendations, including:

Stronger bilateral cooperation between the UK and the Philippines to address legal gaps.

Adoption of harmonized employment contracts that comply with international standards.

Ratification of the Work in Fishing Convention, 2007 (No. 188) by more states, ensuring comprehensive protections for fishers.

Greater involvement of civil society, trade unions, and industry players to ensure accountability.

These recommendations align with the broader objectives of the Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia initiative, which works to reduce forced labour risks in fisheries and promote decent work across global supply chains.

Maritime Challenges Beyond Labour Rights

The MRET Summit also convened stakeholders from government, civil society, academia, international organizations, and the private sector to address wider maritime challenges. Key topics included digitalization of the maritime industry, emerging environmental regulations, and strategies to build a more resilient blue economy.

By situating the report launch within this broader dialogue, the ILO highlighted the interconnectedness of labour rights, sustainable maritime development, and international labour governance.

Regional Initiative for Safe Migration

The Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia: Safe Migration for Decent Work in the Blue Economy programme, funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the ILO, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), supports reforms to reduce vulnerabilities in Southeast Asia’s seafood sector.

By targeting issues such as trafficking, contract manipulation, and unsafe working conditions, the initiative aims to ensure that fishers—especially migrants—can participate in global seafood supply chains under conditions of fairness, safety, and dignity.

Toward Decent Work at Sea

The launch of Lost in Transit underscores the urgent need for fair migration pathways and internationally recognized labour protections for Filipino migrant fishers. With the UK remaining a key destination for Filipino maritime workers, closing the gaps in governance is critical for preventing abuse and ensuring that fishers are not “lost in transit” but rather empowered as part of a sustainable and fair global fishing industry.