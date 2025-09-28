UN Warns of Escalating Violence in South Sudan as Civilian Deaths Mount

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has voiced grave concern over the worsening human rights crisis in South Sudan, where nearly 2,000 civilians have been killed so far this year amid surging political tensions, communal violence, and intensifying hostilities between armed groups.

Rising Civilian Casualties

According to data collected by the UN Human Rights Office, from January to September 2025 at least:

1,854 civilians were killed

1,693 injured

423 abducted

169 subjected to sexual violence

This marks a 59 percent increase in victims compared with the same period in 2024. The actual toll may be even higher due to restricted access to conflict-affected regions, which hampers monitoring and verification.

The first quarter of 2025 saw the highest civilian casualty figures recorded in any three-month period since 2020. A particularly sharp escalation occurred in the second quarter, where casualties linked to armed clashes rose dramatically—from 144 victims in 2024 to 438 this year.

Breakdown of Violence

Military Operations

Reports confirm that the South Sudanese army has conducted military operations since March, including indiscriminate airstrikes in populated areas across Upper Nile, Jonglei, Unity, Central Equatoria, and Warrap states. These attacks have resulted in:

Civilian deaths and injuries

Forced displacement of communities

Destruction of schools, homes, and medical facilities

Communal Conflicts

Communal violence remains a devastating driver of casualties, with a 33 percent year-on-year increase. Key hotspots include:

Clashes between Dinka sub-clans in Warrap State

Retaliatory violence involving Murle armed elements from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, and Dinka Bor and Lou Nuer armed groups from Jonglei State

Extrajudicial Killings

The UN also documented 45 extrajudicial killings by security forces this year, including the deaths of two boys. Most cases occurred in Warrap and Lakes States, where authorities allegedly resorted to unlawful killings as part of their response to inter-communal clashes.

“Men, women and children have been killed, injured and displaced, and homes, schools, health centres and other infrastructure destroyed, with devastating consequences on civilians. This is unconscionable and must stop,” Türk said.

Political and Judicial Developments

Adding to the instability, court proceedings opened on 22 September in Juba against First Vice President Riek Machar and several senior members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO). They face charges including:

Murder

Treason

Crimes against humanity

The charges stem from an alleged attack on a South Sudan People’s Defence Force base in Nasir in March 2025.

Türk urged that these proceedings must meet international human rights standards:

“It is imperative that the ongoing judicial proceedings fully comply with international human rights standards. The Government of South Sudan must ensure the defendants’ due process and fair trial rights, and guarantee the independence of the judiciary from political interference.”

Threats to the Peace Agreement

The escalating violence has cast doubt on the viability of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, which was meant to end years of civil war. Türk warned that the fragile peace deal risks collapsing, potentially plunging the country back into widespread conflict.

“With fears of a collapse of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement and a return to widespread violence intensifying, I deeply worry for the plight of civilians in South Sudan,” he said, urging regional and international actors to step up support to prevent further deterioration.

Humanitarian Impact

The surge in violence is taking a catastrophic toll on civilians, compounding South Sudan’s already dire humanitarian crisis. Millions remain displaced, food insecurity is rampant, and access to aid is severely restricted in conflict areas.

Türk implored all armed groups and state forces to protect civilians and adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law.

The Road Ahead

South Sudan remains at a crossroads. The UN warns that without immediate efforts to uphold the peace deal, curb communal violence, and ensure accountability for atrocities, the country risks sliding deeper into conflict.

The international community, Türk emphasized, must act urgently to support peace, justice, and human rights, or risk seeing the hard-won progress of the past seven years unravel.