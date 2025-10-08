Imphal West Hosts ‘Smart Nutrition, Strong Generations’ Workshop to Promote Healthy Diets

The District Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Cell, Imphal West, in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare, Government of Manipur, organised a one-day workshop titled “Smart Nutrition, Strong Generations” aimed at promoting better dietary habits, improving community nutrition awareness, and empowering families to make informed food choices.

The event, held in Imphal, brought together Anganwadi workers, health officials, educators, and community representatives to discuss the critical link between nutrition, health, and generational wellbeing. It emphasised that improving nutrition at the grassroots level is key to building a stronger, healthier society.

Focus on Community Participation and Awareness

In her address, the Director of Social Welfare, Manipur, highlighted the importance of community participation in addressing nutrition challenges, particularly among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, lactating mothers, infants, and adolescents. She urged communities to view nutrition not merely as a health issue but as a foundation for social and economic progress.

The Joint Director (ICDS) echoed these sentiments, noting that the success of government nutrition programmes like POSHAN Abhiyaan depends on active engagement from families and local institutions. “Healthy generations are born from informed communities. Our goal is to turn knowledge into everyday practice,” she said.

Sessions Blending Tradition and Modern Science

The workshop featured interactive sessions designed to bridge traditional food wisdom with modern nutritional science, helping participants identify practical ways to create balanced, affordable meals.

Key sessions included:

Traditional meets modern: Addressing myths about traditional foods and promoting locally available, nutrient-rich diets , especially for women and adolescent girls.

Smart food choices: Encouraging families to reduce excessive sugar, salt, and oil intake and adopt wholesome eating habits, from tiffin boxes to daily meals .

Child health and nutrition challenges: Equipping caregivers with strategies to prevent both malnutrition and childhood obesity, while ensuring adequate intake of essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, and protein.

Experts from the health and nutrition sectors shared best practices and demonstrated simple, balanced meal plans using local ingredients, reinforcing that healthy eating need not be expensive or complicated.

Integrating Nutrition Into Everyday Life

Participants discussed how changing lifestyles and the growing popularity of processed foods are contributing to nutrition imbalances, particularly among children. The workshop urged households to return to traditional food habits—such as millet-based meals, fermented foods, and seasonal vegetables—combined with scientific guidance to meet modern dietary needs.

The organisers also emphasised the role of Anganwadi Centres and schools as key touchpoints for spreading nutrition education. By integrating health messages into daily interactions with children and parents, these institutions can help cultivate long-term behavioural change.

Towards a Healthier Manipur

The “Smart Nutrition, Strong Generations” initiative aligns with the broader objectives of the National Nutrition Mission (POSHAN Abhiyaan), which aims to reduce malnutrition, anaemia, and low birth weight across India. In Manipur, where rural and hill communities face unique dietary challenges, the programme seeks to combine scientific guidance with local cultural practices for sustainable impact.

Participants expressed appreciation for the workshop, calling it an eye-opener on how small dietary adjustments can make a big difference in community health. The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders—government officials, Anganwadi workers, teachers, and parents—to work together to ensure that every child, woman, and family has access to nutritious food and accurate information.

The workshop reaffirmed that smart nutrition is not just about what we eat—it’s about how communities grow, thrive, and sustain healthier generations.