Rising Heat and Humidity Threaten Child Health in South Asia

A study from the University of California Santa Barbara reveals that rising hot and humid conditions due to climate change may increase stunting in South Asian children by over three million by 2050. Extreme weather impacts pregnant women's health, worsening birth outcomes and stunting in children.

Updated: 22-12-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 14:12 IST
A recent study indicates that climate change-induced heat and humidity may significantly increase cases of stunting in South Asian children by over three million by 2050. Conducted by researchers at the University of California Santa Barbara, the study examines how such conditions during pregnancy affect child health.

The findings, published in Science, show that the combination of heat and humidity is more detrimental than heat alone. Pregnant women experience heightened vulnerability due to hormonal changes, making exposure to these conditions particularly perilous for fetal development early and late in pregnancy, according to lead author Katie McMahon.

Additionally, daily maximum temperatures exceeding 29 degrees Celsius have been linked to reduced live births, while higher temperatures during certain trimesters may correspond with increased birth rates. Experts warn that focusing solely on temperature may underestimate the true impacts of extreme weather on public health in the region.

