UN decries deadly Myanmar airstrike, amid mounting military attacks on civilians

At least 24 were killed and more than 45 wounded on Monday when bombs were dropped on civilians attending a religious festival in Chaung-U township, Sagaing Region, according to news reports.

Witnesses said a “motorized paraglider” was used to drop two explosives on the crowd gathered to mark a national holiday.

“This tragic incident, if confirmed, would add to a disturbing pattern of indiscriminate attacks affecting civilians across the country,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists in New York on Wednesday.

“The indiscriminate use of airborne munitions is unacceptable. All parties to the conflict must comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.”

Sharp rise in airstrikes

Sagaing has been one of the regions hardest hit by the conflict that erupted after the February 2021 military coup, that saw the ouster of the elected government and arrests of key leaders, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The region also suffered heavy damage in an earthquake earlier this year, exacerbating humanitarian needs.

According to the UN human rights office (OHCHR), Sagaing has recorded the highest number of airstrikes and civilian deaths nationwide. Between 28 March and 31 May 2025 alone, over 108 airstrikes were reported there, killing at least 89 people.

OHCHR said the Myanmar military has increasingly relied on air power, including new paramotor tactics capable of carrying 120mm mortar rounds, to strike “civilian-inhabited and earthquake-affected areas” despite its announcement of temporary ceasefires in April and May to allow for rescue operations following the earthquake.

Deliberate targeting of civilians

The report, released in September, documented at least 6,764 civilian deaths and over 29,000 political arrests since the coup. Nearly half of all verified civilian deaths between April 2024 and May 2025 resulted from aerial attacks – with Sagaing, Mandalay and Shan among the worst hit.

It also cited deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian objects, including markets, schools, homes, places of worship and camps for displaced persons.

“Atrocities such as extrajudicial killings, mutilation, and widespread destruction of property have been documented, alongside the use of airstrikes with no discernible military objective, raising serious concerns of war crimes,” OHCHR said.