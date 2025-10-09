ILO Study Links Masculinity Norms to Rising Safety Risks in Construction

A groundbreaking study by the International Labour Organization (ILO) has found that entrenched ideas of masculinity in the construction industry are putting workers’ health and lives at serious risk. Drawing on a participatory research method known as photo-elicitation, the report sheds new light on how gender norms, peer pressure, and workplace culture shape men’s attitudes toward risk-taking, safety practices, and health in one of the world’s most dangerous professions.

The findings challenge long-held assumptions that safety problems in construction stem mainly from lack of equipment or regulation. Instead, the study reveals that social expectations of masculinity—strength, endurance, and invulnerability—have become a silent risk factor, discouraging the use of protective gear and normalizing hazardous behavior.

Innovative Research Method: Seeing Risk Through Workers’ Eyes

The ILO’s research used an innovative photo-elicitation methodology, where workers were shown photographs of themselves and their peers performing everyday tasks. The images served as a catalyst for honest, reflective discussions about risk perception, safety behavior, and workplace norms—offering a rare glimpse into how group identity and peer pressure influence safety culture.

Both individual interviews and group discussions were conducted, allowing researchers to observe how groupthink reinforces dangerous behavior. Participants came from across Madagascar’s construction sector, one of the country’s fastest-growing yet most precarious industries.

“By asking workers to interpret their own images, we captured how pride, fear, and social belonging influence safety choices far more than written rules or regulations ever could,” said one of the study’s lead researchers.

The Human Cost: 60,000 Construction Deaths Annually

Globally, construction remains among the deadliest occupations, accounting for an estimated 60,000 work-related deaths each year, according to ILO data. Many of these tragedies are preventable, yet unsafe practices persist—often reinforced by deeply rooted cultural expectations surrounding masculinity.

The report argues that improving occupational safety will require not only better infrastructure and enforcement but also cultural change—challenging harmful beliefs that equate risk-taking with manhood.

Key Findings: When Masculinity Becomes a Risk Factor

The report identifies several core beliefs and behaviors that contribute to unsafe working conditions and poor health outcomes:

1. “Worksites Are a Man’s World”

Construction is viewed as inherently dangerous, and risk-taking is seen as proof of masculinity. Workers perceive courage and endurance as virtues, reinforcing the idea that fear or caution is unmanly.

2. Gender Diversity Viewed as a “Problem”

Many male workers expressed the belief that women’s presence disrupts work organization and reduces productivity. This reinforces exclusion and discourages gender integration in the sector.

3. “Risk Is a Badge of Honour”

Workers often view danger as a symbol of bravery and professional pride. Peer pressure to prove toughness leads to shortcuts and unnecessary exposure to hazards.

4. Coping Without Protection

Due to inadequate safety measures and tight deadlines, workers develop “informal survival strategies”—relying on experience, improvisation, and sheer endurance rather than protective gear.

5. Experience as the Only Safeguard

Many believe that technical expertise—not equipment—is their best protection, and that injuries are simply part of the “learning process.”

6. Rejection of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)

Even when available, helmets, gloves, and masks are underused. In Madagascar’s informal sector, PPE is viewed as “foreign,” unnecessary, or even a sign of weakness and inexperience.

7. Pain and Denial

Chronic pain or illness—such as back problems or respiratory disease—is often ignored or hidden. Not needing protective gear is seen as proof of youth and vitality. Dangerous “home remedies” persist, such as applying cigarette ash to wounds or consuming yogurt and alcohol to resist toxic dust.

8. Fear of Fatigue or Weakness

Taking sick leave or admitting exhaustion can lead to mockery or “playful” physical punishment, pressuring men to push through illness and injury to prove endurance.

9. The Double Burden on Women

With women making up only 2% of Madagascar’s construction workforce, those who do participate face discrimination, lighter assignments, and the expectation to prove their toughness—forcing them into the same risky behaviors to earn respect.

Systemic Challenges Behind Unsafe Practices

The ILO report highlights that these gendered behaviors compound broader structural problems such as:

Lack of social protection and health insurance , forcing injured workers to stay on the job.

High levels of informality , where regulation and inspections are weak.

Low wages and tight deadlines, pushing workers to prioritize productivity over safety.

This toxic mix creates a cycle of vulnerability, where injury, financial pressure, and cultural norms feed into one another, making long-term safety reforms harder to implement.

Recommendations: From Cultural Change to Policy Action

The report concludes with a comprehensive set of practical, culturally sensitive recommendations, developed in collaboration with workers, employers, and government representatives.

1. Start Early: Building a Culture of Safety

Governments should promote safety awareness from childhood, integrating occupational safety and health (OSH) education into schools and vocational programs. Early education can prevent risky behavior from becoming tied to male identity.

2. Break the Silence: Safe Channels for Reporting

Employers should establish confidential reporting systems for harassment, discrimination, and peer pressure, ensuring workers can speak up without fear of punishment or ridicule.

3. Rethink Awareness Campaigns

Traditional safety campaigns often fail because they do not resonate with workers’ cultural values. The report recommends reframing messages to:

Emphasize the link between safety and long-term career success .

Present PPE as a symbol of pride, professionalism, and family responsibility , not weakness.

Use respected senior workers as ambassadors and role models for safe practices.

Design communication materials that reflect local language, traditions, and community pride.

4. Address the Gender Gap

Policymakers should create incentives to increase women’s participation in construction, coupled with anti-discrimination measures and training programs that highlight women’s technical skills rather than stereotypes.

5. Strengthen Institutions and Social Protection

Governments and social partners must invest in labour inspection, social protection systems, and employer training, ensuring that every worker—formal or informal—has access to a safe and healthy workplace.

A Call for Global Reflection

While the study focuses on Madagascar, its findings have universal relevance. Construction sites worldwide share similar cultural and social dynamics that valorize risk-taking and stigmatize caution.

“Changing workplace culture is not about blaming individuals—it’s about transforming the systems and beliefs that normalize danger,” the ILO report states. “By redefining what it means to be a ‘strong worker,’ we can make construction safer for everyone.”

Challenging Dangerous Norms, Saving Lives

As global demand for construction continues to surge—with new infrastructure, urban development, and climate-resilient housing projects on the rise—the ILO warns that reducing fatalities depends as much on changing mindsets as on improving materials or regulations.

By tackling the cultural roots of risk-taking behavior, the organization hopes to spark a broader conversation about masculinity, health, and dignity at work—not just in Madagascar, but across the global construction industry.