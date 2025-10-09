Namibia Advances Decent Work and Responsible Business in Trade and Investment

From 30 September to 2 October 2025, Namibia hosted the National SUSTAIN Workshop, titled “Advancing Decent Work through Responsible Business Conduct and International Labour Standards in Trade and Investment in Namibia.” The three-day event brought together government representatives, workers’ and employers’ organizations, and international partners to explore how trade and investment can become more effective engines of decent work, fair growth, and sustainable development.

The workshop, held under the framework of the SUSTAIN Project – Sustainable Trade and Investment in Southern Africa, was funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the International Labour Organization (ILO). Its goal was to strengthen Namibia’s trade and investment governance systems to ensure that economic expansion translates into social progress through respect for international labour standards (ILS) and responsible business conduct (RBC).

A Shared Vision: Linking Trade, Investment, and Decent Work

The workshop served as a platform for open dialogue among Namibia’s tripartite partners — government, workers, and employers — to discuss practical strategies for embedding RBC and decent work principles in national and regional trade and investment frameworks.

Participants exchanged experiences on how to ensure policy coherence between trade and labour sectors, how to attract responsible investment, and how to ensure enterprises contribute positively to employment creation, fair wages, and workers’ rights.

The discussions centered on aligning Namibia’s policies with international frameworks, including:

The ILO Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy (MNE Declaration) ;

The UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) ; and

The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct.

“Trade and investment must not only serve economic gain but also dignity, security, and prosperity,” said Ms. Aune Mudjanima, Deputy Executive Director representing the Ministry of Justice and Labour Relations, in her opening remarks. “We have a tool that has been in place for over 40 years—the ILO MNE Declaration—which helps deepen our understanding and promote the Decent Work agenda in the private sector.”

European Union Reaffirms Its Support

The European Union, a key partner in the SUSTAIN Project, underscored its commitment to promoting responsible business and human rights practices across Africa.

“By focusing on responsible business conduct—guided by international frameworks, laws, and political will—we can create an environment where investments truly benefit society,” said H.E. Ms. Ana Beatriz Martins, EU Ambassador to Namibia. “When businesses operate responsibly and in alignment with international standards, they contribute not only to economic growth but also to social progress and sustainable development.”

The EU’s partnership with the ILO in Southern Africa aims to create inclusive and sustainable trade systems that protect workers, encourage fair competition, and foster innovation while meeting global expectations for ethical and environmentally sound business practices.

ILO Highlights Africa’s Momentum Toward Responsible Business

Ms. Githa Roelans, Head of the Multinational Enterprises and Responsible Business Conduct Unit at the ILO, emphasized that Namibia joins a growing number of African countries—such as Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, and Mozambique—that are taking concrete steps to integrate human rights, decent work, and RBC principles into trade and investment frameworks.

“In this evolving policy and regulatory landscape, the ILO plays a critical role through its tripartite structure and normative framework,” Roelans said. “Our international labour standards and declarations—particularly the Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and the MNE Declaration—remain essential tools for governments and businesses seeking to align growth with fairness and social justice.”

She noted that the ILO’s tripartite model, which brings together governments, employers, and workers on equal footing, provides a unique platform for dialogue and action in promoting inclusive economic development.

Towards a National Roadmap for Responsible Business

A key outcome of the workshop was the development of a national roadmap to guide Namibia’s efforts in advancing decent work, responsible investment, and fair trade practices.

This roadmap identifies priority areas for action, including:

Job creation and value addition , ensuring that trade and investment generate quality employment opportunities;

Addressing informality , with strategies to transition workers and enterprises into the formal economy;

Enhancing social dialogue , to strengthen collaboration among workers, employers, and government; and

Supporting enterprise development, particularly among small and medium-sized businesses.

Concrete steps agreed upon include:

Designating national focal points to promote awareness and implementation of the ILO MNE Declaration;

Conducting a stakeholder mapping exercise to identify partners for promoting RBC and decent work; and

Undertaking a policy review to assess existing gaps and align Namibia’s trade and investment frameworks with international standards.

“This roadmap is a collective commitment,” said one participant from the Namibia Employers’ Federation (NEF). “It will guide how we attract investment, regulate markets, and build industries that provide decent jobs and fair conditions.”

Strengthening National Institutions for Sustainable Growth

The workshop also clarified the roles and responsibilities of key national institutions, including ministries responsible for trade, labour, and finance. Discussions focused on policy coordination, capacity building, and institutional accountability—all essential to ensuring that trade and investment serve as drivers of inclusive development.

Government officials reaffirmed their commitment to integrating RBC into national development strategies, ensuring that private sector growth aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) and Goal 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

Labour and employer representatives emphasized the need for continued dialogue and collaboration to create a business environment that is both competitive and fair.

“When enterprises thrive responsibly—respecting workers’ rights and communities—everyone benefits,” said a representative of the Trade Union Congress of Namibia (TUCNA). “RBC is not just good ethics; it’s good economics.”

The SUSTAIN Project: Building Responsible Trade Systems in Southern Africa

The SUSTAIN Project (Sustainable Trade and Investment in Southern Africa) is part of a regional ILO-EU initiative aimed at integrating decent work principles into trade and investment policies across Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zambia.

The project assists governments and social partners in:

Reviewing national laws and trade agreements to align them with international labour standards;

Building institutional capacity to monitor and enforce RBC commitments;

Supporting responsible enterprises through training, guidance, and awareness campaigns; and

Promoting policy coherence between economic, social, and environmental objectives.

Through SUSTAIN, the ILO is helping Southern African countries leverage trade and investment for inclusive growth, while ensuring that workers’ rights and social justice remain central to economic transformation.

A Milestone for Namibia’s Future

By the close of the workshop, participants expressed strong optimism that Namibia is now better equipped to align trade and investment with the Decent Work Agenda. The adoption of the national roadmap marks a strategic step forward in promoting responsible, transparent, and sustainable economic development.

As Ms. Mudjanima concluded, “Our vision is to ensure that every investment in Namibia contributes not only to profits but also to people — to their rights, safety, and dignity at work.”

The ILO and EU will continue supporting Namibian institutions in implementing the roadmap, providing technical assistance, and facilitating knowledge exchange with other Southern African countries.