IATA Launches Global Campaign to Promote Safe Air Travel with Lithium Batteries

As personal electronic devices become increasingly indispensable to daily life and travel, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has taken a proactive step to address potential safety risks associated with lithium batteries. The organization has officially launched “Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries”, a global safety campaign designed to educate travelers about safe practices when flying with phones, laptops, power banks, and other battery-powered devices.

With air travel on the rise and more passengers carrying multiple devices, the campaign aims to prevent safety incidents caused by improper handling, storage, or transport of lithium batteries, which have the potential to overheat or ignite if damaged.

“Lithium-powered devices are safe when handled properly,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President of Operations, Safety and Security. “But they can pose a risk if damaged or packed incorrectly. This campaign will help airlines educate travelers on simple, essential rules.”

The Modern Traveler: More Devices, Less Clarity

IATA’s recent global passenger survey reveals just how common lithium-powered devices have become during air travel:

83% of travelers carry a mobile phone

60% carry a laptop

44% carry a power bank

While a majority (93%) of respondents consider themselves knowledgeable about battery transport regulations, IATA warns that serious misconceptions still exist:

50% wrongly believe it’s acceptable to pack small devices like phones or laptops in checked luggage.

45% think power banks can be stored in checked baggage — which is unsafe and against most airline policies.

33% are unaware of power limits on spare batteries and power banks, such as the 100 watt-hour threshold common in many regulations.

These misunderstandings increase the risk of in-flight safety incidents, particularly battery fires, which have already occurred on multiple commercial flights in recent years.

Seven Simple Safety Rules for Lithium Batteries

To help address these knowledge gaps, IATA’s campaign centers around seven clear, actionable safety rules that every air traveler should follow:

Pack Light – Only bring the devices and spare batteries you truly need. Stay Alert – If any device feels hot, is smoking, or appears damaged, alert airline staff immediately. Keep Devices With You – Phones, laptops, cameras, and vapes (where permitted) must travel in hand baggage, not in checked luggage. Protect Loose Batteries – Spare batteries and power banks should be kept in original packaging or have terminals covered with tape to avoid short circuits. Gate Check Reminder – If you are asked to check your carry-on bag at the gate, remove all lithium devices and batteries first. Check Battery Size – Batteries over 100 watt-hours (e.g., for drones or power tools) may require prior approval from the airline. Check Airline Rules – Airlines may have different regulations depending on local or national aviation authorities, so always verify in advance.

These rules are consistent with safety guidelines from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and national aviation authorities, and are aimed at both travelers and airport/airline personnel.

Industry-Wide Rollout for Global Reach

The “Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries” campaign is being rolled out in multiple languages and across platforms, including:

IATA’s website and social media channels

White-label materials for adaptation by airlines, airports, and travel partners

Animated safety videos for onboard screens, websites, and digital signage

By providing accessible, engaging content, IATA aims to ensure that safety messaging is consistent across the aviation industry, regardless of region or airline.

Moreover, media outlets and aviation organizations are encouraged to download and share campaign assets, expanding the reach of the initiative to passengers at every stage of their travel journey — from booking to boarding.

Why This Campaign Matters

Lithium batteries have revolutionized personal electronics but have also emerged as one of the most significant fire risks in aviation. Over the past decade, aviation safety regulators have recorded hundreds of incidents involving battery overheating or combustion — many of which could have been avoided with better public awareness and adherence to regulations.

IATA’s campaign comes at a critical time when more travelers are carrying multiple high-powered devices, and emerging technology like drones, e-bikes, and wearable tech adds complexity to air safety rules.

With “Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries,” IATA is empowering travelers with knowledge while supporting the industry’s efforts to maintain safe and efficient air travel.

A Shared Responsibility for Safer Travel

As technology continues to evolve, safety measures must evolve with it. The success of IATA’s campaign depends not only on regulatory enforcement but also on individual awareness and responsibility. With just a few simple steps, travelers can help protect themselves, their fellow passengers, and crew members from avoidable safety risks.

“Safety in the air begins with awareness on the ground,” IATA emphasizes. “By following these seven simple rules, travelers can fly smart — and fly safe.”

For more information, digital materials, or to watch the campaign video, passengers and travel stakeholders can visit IATA’s official website or follow the campaign via #TravelSmartWithBatteries.