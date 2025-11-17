ILO–FFA Sign Deal to Strengthen Labour Protections in Pacific Fisheries

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that establishes a new cooperation framework to improve labour standards, protect workers, and promote decent employment across the Pacific fishing industry. The agreement represents one of the most ambitious regional efforts to address working conditions aboard fishing vessels—an industry that employs thousands throughout the Pacific and underpins the economies of many island nations.

Signed on 13 November 2025 by Kaori Nakamura-Osaka, Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific for the ILO, and Noan Pakop, Director General of the FFA, the two-year MOU reflects a shared commitment to strengthening labour governance in a sector often marked by hazardous working environments, long hours, and complex jurisdictional challenges.

Strengthening International Labour Standards in Fisheries

A central pillar of the MOU is the promotion and implementation of internationally recognised labour standards, especially those tailored to the fishing sector. Key instruments highlighted in the agreement include:

ILO Work in Fishing Convention, 2007 (No. 188) – a global standard ensuring safe working and living conditions for fishers.

ILO fundamental principles and rights at work , including freedom of association, elimination of forced labour, abolition of child labour, and non-discrimination.

WCPFC Conservation and Management Measure on Crew Labour Standards (CMM 2024-04) – a newly adopted regional measure focusing on labour conditions for crews operating in the vast Western and Central Pacific fisheries.

FFA Harmonized Minimum Terms and Conditions for Access (HMTCs) – which establish labour, safety, and operational requirements for vessels seeking fishing access in Pacific Island waters.

By aligning these frameworks, the MOU aims to significantly reduce exploitation risks, improve welfare protections, and support stronger oversight of both domestic fleets and foreign vessels licensed to operate in the region.

Improving Working Conditions and Oversight

Pacific fisheries are among the most economically valuable in the world, yet they have long faced challenges with inadequate labour protections, inconsistent enforcement, and vulnerability of workers—particularly migrant crew members. The ILO–FFA collaboration seeks to address these gaps by strengthening the systems that monitor, regulate, and enforce labour rights.

The cooperation will also support fair recruitment processes, promote transparent employment contracts, and improve access to grievance mechanisms. Strengthened inspection regimes, better coordination among agencies, and effective implementation of labour laws are expected outcomes of the partnership.

Building Capacity Across Pacific Island Governments

A major focus of the MOU is capacity building for national agencies responsible for labour and fisheries governance. Many Pacific Island nations face resource constraints that make it difficult to fully monitor labour conditions on fishing vessels or implement international standards.

To address this, the agreement will deliver:

Technical assistance for legal and policy reforms

Support for labour inspection systems and compliance monitoring

Training for ministries overseeing labour, fisheries, and maritime safety

Assistance for workers’ organisations and employer groups

Martin Wandera, Director of the ILO Office for Pacific Island Countries, emphasised that this partnership will help nations better protect vulnerable workers and strengthen the integrity of the fishing sector. “We are committed to supporting Pacific Island Countries in their critical efforts to ensure decent work throughout the fisheries sector,” Wandera said. “This framework with the FFA strengthens technical cooperation focused on international labour standards, skills development, and expanding productive employment opportunities for people in the Pacific.”

Supporting Sustainable Growth and Economic Diversification

Beyond labour protections, the MOU emphasises the need to ensure that the fishing industry continues to support sustainable development. The collaboration will:

Encourage small and medium enterprise (SME) development

Enhance skills training for Pacific workers

Promote environmentally sustainable practices

Support economic diversification within the fisheries sector

These initiatives align with the broader regional goals of safeguarding marine resources, reducing illegal and unethical practices, and ensuring that the fishing industry continues to provide long-term economic benefits for Pacific communities.

Emphasising Social Dialogue

The agreement reinforces the importance of social dialogue and tripartism, bringing together governments, employers, and workers to jointly develop policy solutions. This collaborative approach is considered essential for creating sustainable labour reforms and ensuring that new standards are respected across the region.

A Significant Step for Labour Governance in the Pacific

The signing of the MOU marks a major milestone for the Pacific fishing industry. As the region continues to face pressures from global demand, climate change, and increasing competition for maritime resources, the agreement positions Pacific Island countries to strengthen their governance frameworks while protecting the people who work at the heart of the sector.

With the MOU now in effect for two years from the date of signing, both the ILO and FFA will begin rolling out detailed work plans designed to transform labour conditions across one of the Pacific’s most vital economic sectors.