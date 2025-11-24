Industry at the heart of global solutions: Global summit opens in Riyadh

“Industrial development is critical to strengthening economies, fighting poverty, and creating jobs and prosperity,” declared UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his message to the event, delivered by the senior UN official in Saudia Arabia, Mohamed El-Zarkani.

Lifting the burden of poverty

Delegates from governments, private sector and civil society have arrived in the Saudi capital for the week-long event at a delicate time for struggling economies: several wealthy countries have cut their development aid spending. The COP30 Climate Conference, which ended on Saturday, laid bare the scale of the climate crisis, which is an existential threat to some nations, particularly Small Island Developing States.

Mr. Guterres urged governments and businesses to join forces to lift these burdens by scaling up sustainable industrialisation (by adopting cleaner, resource-efficient technologies, upgrading infrastructure, and ensuring that industrial development does not come at undue social or environmental cost), an important recommendation of the Pact for the Future, the UN’s blueprint for international cooperation, peace and development.

The summit serves as the 21st General Conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), which is dedicated to promoting inclusive and sustainable industrial development that reduces poverty, advances economic competitiveness, and supports environmental sustainability in developing countries.

The discussions at this year’s conference, UNIDO’s highest decision-making body, will focus on three main themes: how to reduce emissions and support renewable energy; ending hunger through agro-industrial innovation to improve food security; and sustainable supply chains that ensure trade benefits workers, communities, and the environment.