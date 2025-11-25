Sidama Launches Digital Agri-Business Hub to Boost Farmers, Youth and Innovation

The Sidama Region of Ethiopia has officially launched the AgriConnect Digital Agri-Business Hub, a transformative centre designed to modernise agriculture, strengthen value chains, expand digital access, and create decent work opportunities for farmers, youth and women entrepreneurs. The new platform marks one of the region’s most ambitious steps toward digital transformation in the agribusiness sector.

The initiative was launched by H.E. Desta Ledamo, President of the Sidama Region, alongside the ILO Country Director and key regional partners, including the ILO ProAgro Project, the Sidama Development Association (SDA), the Bureau of Agriculture, and the Jobs, Skills and Enterprise Development Bureau (JSEDB). The programme reflects Sidama’s commitment to technology-driven agriculture and stronger market integration across key value chains such as poultry, horticulture, and avocado.

A Digital Engine for Agribusiness Transformation

The AgriConnect Hub integrates a wide range of digital tools and technical services in one coordinated platform. It provides:

Real-time market information

Digital advisory and extension services

Business development and enterprise support

Linkages with buyers, cooperatives, SMEs and service providers

Access to new technologies and improved agricultural inputs

Connections with research institutions and innovation centres

President Desta Ledamo said the Hub will play a critical role in expanding modern agricultural practices: “Modernizing our agriculture requires timely information, strong market access, and improved productivity. This digital information hub plays a vital role in achieving these goals and expanding opportunities for our farmers.”

ILO Country Director Khumbula Ndaba emphasized the platform’s collaborative nature: “The Hub is not just a physical space—it is a collaborative platform designed to connect people, ideas, and resources. It will strengthen agribusiness value chains, expand digital technologies, and enhance market linkages for thousands of producers and enterprises.”

Innovation Exhibition Highlights Market-Ready Solutions

Coinciding with the launch, the Sidama Agricultural Innovation Exhibition 2025 showcased more than 25 innovators, agritech start-ups, SMEs, cooperatives, universities, financial institutions, and research partners. Exhibitors demonstrated a wide array of technologies including:

Water-efficient drip and sprinkler systems

Digital advisory tools for crop and livestock management

Improved seedling systems and climate-resilient varieties

Poultry innovations and feed technologies

Post-harvest storage and processing tools

Market linkage and aggregation models

The exhibition provided a vibrant platform where farmers, youth-led start-ups, and women entrepreneurs could network, exchange knowledge, and form new business partnerships.

Addressing Ecosystem Gaps Through Coordinated Services

The Hub directly responds to major gaps identified in an ILO-led entrepreneurship ecosystem assessment. The study revealed persistent barriers such as:

Fragmented market linkages

Limited financial access and credit

Low adoption of technology

High input costs

Lack of coordinated enterprise support

By consolidating services and expertise, AgriConnect aims to streamline agribusiness development, reduce inefficiencies, and strengthen competitiveness across the region.

Private Sector Applauds Digital Transformation

Representing the private sector, Dr. Dawit Moges, First Vice President of the Confederation of Ethiopian Employers Association (CEEA), highlighted the economic potential of digital agriculture: “This new Agri-hub will serve as a practical engine for transformation. When technology enters the farm, productivity increases and new opportunities emerge. Digital agriculture creates roles for technicians, drone operators, service providers, and agritech entrepreneurs, giving young people dignified pathways into the economy.”

He added that innovation, enterprise support, and training delivered through the Hub would help farmers expand yields, reduce losses, and compete in broader markets.

Field Visits Show Real-World Impact in Yirgalem

As part of the launch programme, regional leaders, development partners, and technical experts visited youth-led agribusiness groups in Yirgalem, including:

A climate-smart seedling production enterprise

A rapidly expanding poultry producers’ cooperative

Participants saw firsthand how digital tools, advisory services, and improved market linkages—supported by the ILO’s ProAgro project—are helping young entrepreneurs scale production, adopt improved technologies, and create sustainable jobs.

These field visits demonstrated how coordinated ecosystem support can transform early-stage businesses and drive rural development.

Toward a More Inclusive and Technology-Driven Future

The launch of the AgriConnect Digital Agri-Business Hub marks a major milestone in Sidama’s long-term agricultural transformation agenda. By expanding digital access, strengthening value chains, and fostering partnerships between government, private sector and development agencies, the region aims to:

Increase productivity

Reduce rural unemployment

Strengthen market competitiveness

Expand opportunities for youth and women

Accelerate inclusive and sustainable economic growth

With the two-day programme continuing, the Hub is poised to become a catalyst for innovation, enterprise growth, and digital transformation—helping Sidama build a more prosperous, resilient and tech-enabled agricultural future.