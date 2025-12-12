Lao Students Present Innovative Ideas to Strengthen Social Protection at National Symposium

Lao students have showcased innovative, youth-led ideas to strengthen social protection systems across the Lao People’s Democratic Republic during the second National Symposium on Social Protection, highlighting the important role young people can play in shaping inclusive and effective social policies.

The two-day Symposium, held on 8 and 12 December 2025, served as a national platform to present ideas, exchange knowledge and celebrate progress in social protection reforms in the country. It brought together students, government representatives, academics and development partners to reflect on achievements and explore future directions for social assistance and welfare delivery.

The event was jointly organised by the Faculty of Social Sciences of the National University of Laos, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and OXFAM. A key highlight of the Symposium was a student competition aimed at strengthening youth engagement in social protection discourse and encouraging innovative thinking on real-world challenges.

On 8 December 2025, teams of third- and fourth-year students from the Faculty of Social Sciences presented their proposals at the University Auditorium. From an initial pool of participants, five finalist teams were selected to present innovative solutions under the theme, “How to better deliver social assistance services and monetary benefits to communities?”

Addressing the event, Associate Professor Dr Somkhit Boilidam, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, emphasised the importance of engaging students in national development challenges. He noted that encouraging young people to analyse real-life issues and propose practical, community-based solutions helps nurture a new generation of leaders committed to social development and public service.

The five teams presented a wide range of ideas aimed at improving the efficiency, accessibility and inclusiveness of social assistance delivery. Proposals included improved payment mechanisms, enhanced digital accessibility features for beneficiaries, and community outreach models designed to streamline cash transfers and ensure benefits reach vulnerable populations more effectively. Several teams also highlighted the importance of user-friendly systems and local-level engagement to address barriers faced by remote and disadvantaged communities.

A panel of judges comprising representatives from academia, government and development partners assessed the presentations based on innovation, relevance, feasibility and potential impact. The competition underscored the creativity, analytical skills and fresh perspectives that young people bring to advancing social protection in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Beyond the competition, the Symposium offered students and participants interactive learning experiences through games, quizzes and practical exercises. Booth exhibits showcased innovative student projects and ongoing research related to social protection, allowing attendees to engage directly with ideas and demonstrations that bridge theory and practice.

Speaking at the event, Loveleen De, Social Protection Programme Manager at the ILO, praised the students’ commitment and creativity. She highlighted how their proposals reflected a strong understanding of community needs and demonstrated how social assistance can be delivered in more meaningful and people-centred ways. She also noted that by sharing their perspectives on a national platform, students can inspire policymakers and contribute to tangible improvements in social assistance delivery.

The student-focused activities complemented high-level policy discussions held on 12 December 2025, which brought together national stakeholders to discuss reform priorities, share experiences and celebrate progress made in strengthening social protection systems across the country.

The 2025 Symposium also coincided with the 70th anniversary of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic’s membership in the United Nations. To mark this milestone, Lao youth contributed to the celebrations by designing a commemorative logo that reflects creativity, passion and national pride, further underscoring the role of young people in shaping the country’s present and future.