Nepal Marks Migrants Day 2025 With Call for Safer, Fairer Labour Migration

Nepal commemorated International Migrants Day 2025 on 18 December, honouring the immense contributions of migrant workers to Nepal’s development and the global economy. Observed under the national theme “Good Governance across the Labour Migration Cycle: Safer, Decent and Skillful Migration,” the day underscored both the opportunities and challenges facing the millions of Nepalis working abroad.

Migrant Workers Drive Nepal’s Development

According to the newly launched Labour Migration Status Report 2024, Nepal issued 5.7 million labour approvals between fiscal years 2008/09 and 2023/24. Notably, 1.51 million approvals were recorded in just the last two fiscal years, reflecting continued demand for overseas employment.

Other key trends from the report include:

Women’s migration is rising, reaching 12.9% of total labour approvals in 2023/24

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Malaysia remain the top destinations

Employment opportunities are increasingly emerging in Central and Eastern Europe

These trends confirm the essential role of migrant workers as economic lifelines for Nepal, contributing significantly through remittances and skills.

Rising Risks: Deaths, Injuries and Limited Social Protection

Despite their contributions, migrant workers remain exposed to serious risks. The Foreign Employment Board reports:

Over 1,200 migrant worker deaths in each of the last two fiscal years

Hundreds of work-related injuries

Persistently limited social protection coverage, despite enrolments

Between March 2023 and June 2025, over 1.65 million migrant workers—including 198,332 women—registered for Nepal’s Social Security Fund, yet many have struggled to continue their contributions.

ILO Calls for Stronger Governance and Rights Protection

Speaking at the national event organised by Nepal’s Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security (MoLESS), ILO Country Director Numan Özcan stressed that protecting migrant workers’ dignity, rights and welfare must remain a shared responsibility.

He highlighted the need to strengthen governance through every stage of the labour migration cycle—pre-departure, employment, and reintegration—to ensure safe and decent migration experiences.

ILO Nepal’s Recent Contributions Toward Safer Labour Migration

Over the past two years, ILO Nepal has supported major improvements in labour migration governance. Key achievements include:

1. Supporting New Policy Frameworks

Assisted MoLESS in developing the Labour Migration Policy 2025

Conducted a detailed review of the 2012 Foreign Employment Policy

Integrated recommendations from technical experts and broad national consultations

2. Strengthening Bilateral Labour Agreements

Advised the government on expanding and negotiating labour agreements

Ensured alignment with international labour standards and gender-responsive approaches

3. Building Negotiation and Governance Capacity

Delivered a 50-hour blended training on bilateral agreements for 30 government and social partner representatives

4. Improving Evidence and Data for Policy

Supported MoLESS in producing the Labour Migration Status Report 2024

Collaborated with the National Statistics Office on recruitment cost surveys

5. Promoting Fair Recruitment and Reducing Abuse

Trained foreign employment agencies on fair recruitment and due diligence

Strengthened capacity at federal and provincial levels

6. Empowering Migrant Workers With Information

Developed multilingual information materials and videos

Conducted awareness campaigns in major destination countries

These efforts—supported by SDC (Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation) and GIZ (German Development Agency)—aim to enhance rights protections and reduce vulnerabilities, especially for women migrant workers.

Commitment to Rights-Based, Safe and Fair Migration

Honourable Labour Minister Rajendra Singh Bhandari, MoLESS Secretary Dr. Krishna Hari Pushkar, and representatives from development partners reaffirmed Nepal’s dedication to ensuring safe and decent work for all migrant workers.

ILO Nepal emphasised that achieving safer migration requires strong, coordinated efforts among government, employers, workers’ organizations, civil society, and international partners.

A Call for Collective Action

Marking the day, ILO Nepal reiterated that migrant workers are not just contributors to the economy—they are individuals deserving safety, dignity, rights and social protection. The organisation called for sustained reforms, better governance, and proactive policy action to ensure labour migration delivers positive outcomes for migrant workers and their families.

For more information:Nistha Rayamajhi, Communications Officerhttps://www.ilo.org/nepal