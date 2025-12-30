Left Menu

UN chief urges world leaders to ‘get priorities straight’ as New Year message calls for peace over war

 "It's clear the world has the resources to lift lives, heal the planet, and secure a future of peace and justice," Mr. Guterres said.

Mr Guterres underscored the scale of global suffering, noting that more than a quarter of humanity now lives in conflict-affected areas. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNDPPA)

As the world enters 2026 amid mounting crises, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a stark but hopeful New Year appeal, urging global leaders to shift resources away from destruction and towards development, peace and people.

 

“The world stands at a crossroads,” he said, warning that conflict, climate breakdown and systemic violations of international law are eroding trust in leadership worldwide.

“People everywhere are asking: Are leaders even listening? Are they ready to act?” he said.

Mr Guterres underscored the scale of global suffering, noting that more than a quarter of humanity now lives in conflict-affected areas. Over 200 million people require humanitarian assistance, while nearly 120 million have been forcibly displaced by war, crises, disasters or persecution.

“As we turn the page on a turbulent year, one fact speaks louder than words: global military spending has soared to $2.7 trillion,” he said, nearly 10 per cent higher than the pervious year.

That figure, he stressed, is 13 times higher than total global development aid and equivalent to the entire gross domestic product (GDP) of the African continent. If current trends continue, military spending could more than double to $6.6 trillion by 2035, even as humanitarian needs continue to rise.

A path to hope

Despite the grim statistics, the Secretary-General underscored that solutions are within reach.

In September 2025, he launched the report The Security We Need: Rebalancing Military Spending for a Sustainable and Peaceful Future. The report shows how relatively small shifts in spending could deliver transformative results.

Less than four per cent of current military expenditure could end world hunger by 2030, it finds, while just over 10 per cent could fully vaccinate every child. Redirecting 15 per cent would more than cover the annual cost of climate adaptation in developing countries.

 “It’s clear the world has the resources to lift lives, heal the planet, and secure a future of peace and justice,” Mr. Guterres said.

Call to action

Looking ahead, he had a direct message to leaders globally.

“On this New Year, let’s resolve to get our priorities straight. A safer world begins by investing more in fighting poverty and less in fighting wars. Peace must prevail,” he urged.

Addressing people everywhere, he added: “Play your part. Our future depends on our collective courage to act.”

“In 2026,” he concluded, “I call on leaders everywhere: Get serious. Choose people and planet over pain. Let’s rise together – for justice, for humanity, for peace.”

 
 

