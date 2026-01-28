Jal Shakti Ministry Mobilises Youth, WaSH Warriors for River Conservation

The Ministry of Jal Shakti reaffirmed the power of people-led action in water conservation by bringing together WaSH Warriors, grassroots change-makers and school students from across the country at a special interaction programme held at PSOI, New Delhi. The event was led by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Shri C.R. Paatil, underscoring the Centre’s renewed push to place communities and youth at the heart of India’s water and river rejuvenation agenda.

The programme was attended by Minister of State Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary; Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Shri V. Somanna; Secretary, DoWR, RD & GR, Shri V.L. Kantha Rao; Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Shri Rajeev Mital; and senior officials of NMCG.

Jan Bhagidari in Action: Voices from the Ground

The interaction showcased the spirit of Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation), with WaSH Warriors, community representatives and school students sharing first-hand experiences of driving change at the grassroots level. During the Samvaad session, participants spoke about their work in villages and schools to promote clean rivers, curb plastic use, conserve biodiversity and protect local water sources.

Several WaSH Warriors highlighted initiatives such as riverbank cleanliness drives, ecological monitoring, plantation activities and community awareness campaigns, emphasising how collective action is transforming attitudes towards water stewardship. Participants also underlined the impact of the Jal Jeevan Mission, noting that Har Ghar Jal has significantly improved health, dignity and quality of life, especially in rural areas.

Students as Change Agents

School students shared how they are actively contributing to water conservation through cleanliness drives, plantation programmes, water-saving practices, rallies and creative outreach. Emphasising the role of children as catalysts of change, Shri C.R. Paatil said that young citizens are the future of the nation and will play a decisive role in India’s progress and environmental sustainability.

Boost to Green Livelihoods: 25 JALAJ Centres Inaugurated

A key highlight of the programme was the inauguration of 25 JALAJ Livelihood Centres, a joint initiative of the Namami Gange Mission and the Wildlife Institute of India. The centres aim to integrate river conservation with sustainable livelihoods across the Ganga basin, promoting community ownership while creating dignified income opportunities, particularly for women.

Youth for Ganga, Youth for Yamuna Launched

The Minister also launched the Eco Roots Foundation’s educational outreach programme and the “Youth for Ganga – Youth for Yamuna” campaign. The initiative seeks to emotionally, culturally and environmentally connect students with India’s rivers, starting with schools in Delhi and expanding across the Delhi-NCR region. The programme aims to build long-term awareness and active participation among young citizens in river conservation efforts.

Call to Action: Join the People’s Movement for Water

Addressing the gathering, Shri C.R. Paatil congratulated Jal Praharis and WaSH Warriors for their sustained grassroots efforts and stressed that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, public participation is becoming the backbone of India’s water and sanitation initiatives. He lauded the active involvement of women, school students and members of the Yamuna Task Force, calling them the torchbearers of this national movement.

The Minister also acknowledged the role of NMCG, noting that focused and continuous interventions have led to visible improvements in the cleanliness and ecological health of the Ganga.

The event concluded with a strong message: India’s water future depends on early and active participation from communities, youth, educators and local leaders. By stepping forward now, citizens can become partners in safeguarding rivers, ensuring water security and building a sustainable future for generations to come.