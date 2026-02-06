CEDAW Committee Praises Lithuania’s Gender Equality Gains, Raises Concerns on Sexual Violence and Quotas

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) today concluded its consideration of Lithuania’s seventh periodic report, commending the country’s progress in advancing gender equality while pressing for stronger action to address sexual violence and improve women’s political representation through binding gender quotas.

Committee Experts welcomed Lithuania’s recent legal and policy reforms, but raised questions about persistent gaps in tackling underreported sexual violence and the absence of enforceable quota measures at the national level.

Positive Developments in Gender Equality

Marianne Mikko, Committee Expert and Rapporteur for Lithuania, noted that gender equality in the country was improving.

She highlighted several encouraging steps, including:

Amendments to the Law on Equal Opportunities in 2022 introducing legal regulations on harassment

Expanded training to strengthen women’s access to justice

Support measures for female migrants, particularly Ukrainian women and girls

These efforts reflect Lithuania’s growing alignment with its obligations under the Convention.

Committee обеспокоен Underreported Sexual Violence

Despite progress, Committee Experts expressed concern that sexual violence against women remains highly underreported and insufficiently addressed.

One Expert asked whether Lithuania would revise legislation to ensure sexual violence is defined and prosecuted based on freely given consent, in line with international human rights standards.

Questions were also raised on how Lithuania plans to:

Strengthen victim protection measures

Improve reporting mechanisms

Ensure survivor-centred justice responses

Lithuania Preparing Criminal Code Amendments

Responding to concerns, Rita Grigalienė, Vice-Minister of Social Security and Labour and head of the delegation, said Lithuania has established an inter-institutional working group to improve regulation and victim assistance systems.

The group is preparing proposals for amendments to:

The Criminal Code

The Criminal Procedure Code

The Law on Protection against Domestic Violence

Related legislation

She also noted that funding for violence victim support centres doubled from 2023 to 2024, with further increases planned in 2026.

Experts Question Lack of Binding Gender Quotas

Another key issue raised was women’s political participation.

Committee Experts noted that Lithuania does not currently apply binding gender quotas at the national level for:

Political representation

Diplomacy

Economic decision-making

One Expert asked why political parties are not obliged to apply quota measures.

Government Open to Temporary Special Measures

Lithuania’s delegation said that in 2026, the Government intends to implement legal measures to facilitate the increased use of temporary special measures.

The Committee on Women and Men’s Equal Opportunities has been established to monitor progress.

While Lithuania could consider introducing gender quotas into the Election Code, the delegation suggested that improved representation might be achieved more efficiently through public dialogue led by civil society organizations rather than mandatory quotas.

Lithuania Welcomes Recommendations

In closing remarks, Vice-Minister Grigalienė reaffirmed Lithuania’s commitment to the Convention.

She said the Government valued the opportunity to reflect on its policies and would use the Committee’s recommendations to further strengthen women’s rights protections.

Committee Encourages Continued Action

CEDAW Committee Chair Nahla Haidar concluded that the dialogue provided important insights into the situation of women and girls in Lithuania.

The Committee commended Lithuania’s efforts and encouraged it to take all necessary measures to advance equality and protection for all women and girls.

Next Steps

The Committee will issue its concluding observations on Lithuania’s report at the end of its ninety-second session on 20 February.

CEDAW will next meet at 10 a.m. on Friday, 6 February to consider the seventh periodic report of the Netherlands.