UN Warns Israeli Operations and Settlement Expansion Threaten Palestinian Statehood

A series of new Israeli military operations, eviction orders, and settlement plans across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are seriously undermining the viability of a future Palestinian state and threatening Palestinians’ right to self-determination, the United Nations has warned.

UN officials said the escalation in raids, demolitions, displacement, and settlement construction represents an accelerating breach of international law, with the risk of irreversible consequences on the ground.

Major Raids and Demolitions in East Jerusalem

On 12 January, Israeli security forces launched a campaign in occupied East Jerusalem, including two major operations targeting Palestinian communities.

In the Shu’fat refugee camp, forces reportedly:

Raided dozens of homes and shops

Detained at least 25 Palestinians

Confiscated goods

Seized 10 private vehicles

In a separate large-scale operation targeting Kafr Aqab and the boundaries of the Qalandiya refugee camp, Israeli forces reportedly demolished around 70 Palestinian structures.

UN officials said the demolitions appear linked to preparations for major settlement expansion projects in the area.

Eviction Orders Raise Risk of Forced Displacement

Since 23 January, Israeli authorities have issued eviction orders against 22 Palestinian homes in:

The Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City

Al-Bustan

Batn Al Hawa in Silwan

These orders follow a wave of similar notices over the past two months affecting hundreds of Palestinians in Silwan who remain at risk of forced displacement.

The UN stressed that the unlawful transfer or deportation of a protected population living under occupation constitutes a war crime, and under certain circumstances may amount to a crime against humanity.

Tens of Thousands Still Displaced From Refugee Camps

The latest measures add to the forced displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinians across the West Bank since last year.

During Israel’s militarised operation known as “Iron Wall”, three refugee camps were targeted, resulting in mass displacement.

More than 32,000 Palestinians displaced from the camps of:

Jenin

Tulkarem

Nur Shams

remain unable to return home, with many houses reportedly destroyed by Israeli forces.

Settler Violence and Movement Restrictions Accelerating Transfer

UN officials warned that relentless violence by Israeli settlers — often with support or participation of Israeli security forces — combined with movement restrictions is accelerating the forcible transfer of Palestinians.

At the same time, Israeli settlements are expanding at an unprecedented pace, in clear breach of international law.

Settlement Construction Surges Across the West Bank

In December, Israeli authorities floated tenders for the construction of more than 3,000 settlement units in a strategic corridor between major Palestinian urban centres:

East Jerusalem

Ramallah

Bethlehem

The same month, reports indicated the Israeli Government decided to establish 19 new settlements, including around cleared refugee camps in the northern West Bank.

Rising Death Toll and Impunity

The UN also raised alarm over continued killings of Palestinians with what it described as generalised impunity.

Since 7 October 2023, and as of 5 February 2026, the UN verified that Israeli forces and settlers killed:

1,054 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem

12 Palestinians inside Israel

During the same period, 62 Israelis were reportedly killed in Palestinian attacks or armed clashes in Israel and the West Bank.

One example cited was the killing of a 58-year-old Palestinian man in Hebron on 10 January, shot while driving his daughter and grandchildren. Israeli authorities initially claimed he attempted to ram soldiers, but later acknowledged there was no evidence, raising concerns of unlawful killing.

UN Calls for Accountability and End to Settlements

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said accountability and justice must be achieved for all victims of unlawful killings and other violations.

The High Commissioner urged States to act immediately to stop the aggressive expansion of illegal settlements.

Further settlement growth, the UN warned, will entrench racial segregation against Palestinians and delay the realisation of their right to self-determination.

International Court of Justice Rulings Reaffirm Obligations

The UN highlighted that multiple rulings by the International Court of Justice have been unequivocal:

Settlement activity must stop

Settlements must be evacuated

Israel’s unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory must end

Volker Türk reiterated his call for an immediate end to Israel’s occupation.