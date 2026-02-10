Cambodia Steps Up Action on Heat Stress Risks in Garment Factories

Cambodia is moving to strengthen workplace protections against rising heat risks in the garment industry, as record temperatures increasingly threaten worker health, factory productivity and the long-term resilience of the country’s export-driven economy.

A high-level national consultation held in Phnom Penh on 19 January 2026 brought together policymakers, employers, workers’ representatives, international brands, researchers and development partners to address the growing implications of heat stress for occupational safety, health and enterprise performance.

Heat Stress Emerging as Major Threat to Workers and Industry

The consultation comes at a critical moment for Cambodia’s labour-intensive garment sector, one of the country’s most important export industries and a major employer of women workers.

Cambodia has experienced record-breaking temperatures in recent years, and new national and international research presented at the meeting highlighted that unmanaged workplace heat is already contributing to:

increased occupational health risks

reduced worker output and productivity

operational disruptions for enterprises

rising pressure on factory compliance and competitiveness

Stakeholders warned that without effective mitigation measures, heat stress could become a growing structural challenge for Cambodia’s industrial workforce.

Aligning Labour Protection With Climate and Green Economy Goals

Participants emphasised the need to integrate heat stress prevention into Cambodia’s wider climate adaptation and green economy agenda. Discussions reinforced that workplace heat risks cannot be treated as an isolated occupational issue, but must align across labour, industry and climate policy frameworks.

Officials noted that protecting workers from heat exposure is also essential to sustaining economic performance and supporting Cambodia’s transition toward greener and more resilient production systems.

Consultation to Shape New National Regulations

The outcomes of the dialogue will directly inform ongoing national policy development, including:

the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training’s forthcoming workplace heat regulation (Prakas)

the continued drafting of Cambodia’s Occupational Safety and Health Law

These efforts mark an important step toward establishing clearer national standards for managing heat stress in factories and other high-risk workplaces.

ILO Calls for Concrete Workplace Solutions

Xiaoyan Qian, Director of the ILO Country Office for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao PDR, stressed the urgency of translating climate risks into actionable protections.

“Rising temperatures are already affecting workers’ health, factory efficiency and productivity in Cambodia’s garment sector,” she said.“This dialogue will help translate climate risks into concrete policy and workplace solutions that protect workers while sustaining competitiveness.”

Broad Partnership Supporting Cambodia’s Response

The consultation was convened under the United Nations Partnership for Action on Green Economy (PAGE) and led by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Better Factories Cambodia.

Key partners included:

ILO–Japan project on safe and healthy working environments

GIZ/FABRIC Cambodia

Cornell University

National University of Singapore

EuroCham Responsible Business Hub

other research and development stakeholders

Organisers said the collaboration reflects growing international focus on heat stress as one of the most pressing occupational safety and health challenges linked to climate change.

Towards Safer, Climate-Resilient Garment Workplaces

As Cambodia confronts intensifying climate impacts, policymakers and industry leaders are increasingly recognising that effective heat risk management will be essential for protecting workers, maintaining productivity, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the garment sector.

The January consultation represents a key milestone in Cambodia’s efforts to build safer, greener and more climate-resilient workplaces.