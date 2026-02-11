Left Menu

China's Strategic Maneuver: Li Qiang Signals Rare Earth Competition with U.S.

Premier Li Qiang's visit to rare earth facilities in Jiangxi underscores China's strategic focus on rare earth minerals amid growing tension with the U.S. Highlighting their role in advanced manufacturing and green technology, Li suggests deeper integration of industry and academia. This competition could reshape global corporate dynamics.

Updated: 11-02-2026 06:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 06:12 IST
In a strategic move, Premier Li Qiang visited China's rare earth facilities in Jiangxi, signaling intensified competition with the U.S. over these vital minerals, as reported by Xinhua.

Li's visit, ahead of Lunar New Year, highlighted rare earths' crucial role in advanced manufacturing and green technology, now central to Beijing's leverage in U.S. negotiations. These minerals are essential for electronics and weaponry.

The Premier advocated for industry-academia integration and hinted at potential regulations affecting global corporate decisions, amid an escalating U.S. effort led by Vice President JD Vance to form a critical minerals trade bloc.

