US Investigates Alex Saab Amid Heightened Venezuela Tensions

The US Justice Department is again targeting Alex Saab, a businessman and former ally of Venezuela's ex-leader Nicolás Maduro, in a bribery conspiracy case. This investigation, influenced by prior US-Venezuela tensions, could aid the prosecution of Maduro, as Saab might serve as a key witness.

Updated: 11-02-2026 05:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 05:50 IST
In a significant development, the US Justice Department has resumed investigations into Alex Saab, once a close associate of deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. The probe, related to an alleged financial conspiracy, could play a crucial role in the ongoing US efforts to prosecute Maduro.

Sources familiar with the situation have reported that federal prosecutors are delving into Saab's alleged involvement in a bribery scheme connected to Venezuelan government contracts for importing essential food items. Alex Saab's fortunes have taken a dramatic turn since receiving a pardon from President Joe Biden in 2023.

The renewed scrutiny reflects broader geopolitical dynamics, as the US attempts to mend ties with Venezuela. If returned to US custody, Saab could serve as a valuable witness, potentially helping to untangle corruption within Maduro's administration.

