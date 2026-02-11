Left Menu

Super Bowl Spectacle: Bad Bunny's High-Energy Halftime Show Steals Spotlight

The Seattle Seahawks' triumph over the New England Patriots captivated nearly 125 million viewers during the Super Bowl, now the second-most-watched show in U.S. history. Latino rapper Bad Bunny’s halftime show amassed even more viewers and sparked political debates. Concurrently, an alternative 'All-American Halftime Show' was held.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 05:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 05:49 IST
Nearly 125 million U.S. viewers witnessed the Seattle Seahawks' commanding win over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, making it the second-most-watched broadcast in U.S. history, according to data from NBC Sports released on Tuesday.

The Seahawks' 29-13 victory garnered an average of 124.9 million viewers across NBC's network, the streaming service Peacock, Spanish-language channel Telemundo, and NFL+. Last year's Super Bowl remains the most-watched event with 127.7 million viewers, Nielsen reports confirm.

The halftime performance featuring Latino rapper Bad Bunny attracted more viewers, averaging 128.2 million in the U.S. The performance also amassed 4 billion social media views. Despite political controversy and the alternative 'All-American Halftime Show' orchestrated by Turning Point USA, Bad Bunny's dynamic show at Levi's Stadium, with appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, captivated audiences nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

