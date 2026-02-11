Super Bowl Spectacle: Bad Bunny's High-Energy Halftime Show Steals Spotlight
The Seattle Seahawks' triumph over the New England Patriots captivated nearly 125 million viewers during the Super Bowl, now the second-most-watched show in U.S. history. Latino rapper Bad Bunny’s halftime show amassed even more viewers and sparked political debates. Concurrently, an alternative 'All-American Halftime Show' was held.
Nearly 125 million U.S. viewers witnessed the Seattle Seahawks' commanding win over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, making it the second-most-watched broadcast in U.S. history, according to data from NBC Sports released on Tuesday.
The Seahawks' 29-13 victory garnered an average of 124.9 million viewers across NBC's network, the streaming service Peacock, Spanish-language channel Telemundo, and NFL+. Last year's Super Bowl remains the most-watched event with 127.7 million viewers, Nielsen reports confirm.
The halftime performance featuring Latino rapper Bad Bunny attracted more viewers, averaging 128.2 million in the U.S. The performance also amassed 4 billion social media views. Despite political controversy and the alternative 'All-American Halftime Show' orchestrated by Turning Point USA, Bad Bunny's dynamic show at Levi's Stadium, with appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, captivated audiences nationwide.
