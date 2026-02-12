Malaysia Domestic Workers Renew Push for 24-Hour Weekly Day Off

Domestic worker leaders and civil society organisations have intensified their campaign to secure a guaranteed 24-hour weekly day off as a legal labour right for all domestic workers in Malaysia.

At a consultation held on 8 February 2026, migrant domestic worker associations, trade unions, and advocacy groups met to review progress and sharpen strategy in what has become a multi-year worker-led movement.

The initiative is spearheaded by two migrant domestic worker associations — Asosasyon Ng Mga Makabayang Manggagawang, representing Pilipino Overseas Malaysia (AMMPO) and Persatuan Pekerja Rumah Tangga Indonesia Migran (PERTIMIG) — with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO) through its PROTECT project.

A Basic Right Still Not Guaranteed

A paid weekly day off is widely recognised as a core element of decent work. Yet for many domestic workers in Malaysia, particularly live-in migrant workers, access to rest remains uncertain and dependent on individual negotiations with employers.

Campaign leaders argue that without clear and enforceable legal protections, weekly rest is often treated as an optional benefit rather than a fundamental right.

“A 24-hour weekly day off should not be a negotiated benefit. It should be a right for every domestic worker working in Malaysia,” said Uli Rini, a leader from PERTIMIG.

Data Reveals Scale of the Problem

Evidence presented during the consultation highlighted the extent of the issue.

Interviews conducted between September and November 2023 with 108 live-in migrant domestic workers from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Cambodia found:

43% were working seven days a week

41% received only an occasional day off, typically once a month or once a fortnight

Advocates warn that insufficient rest has serious consequences for workers’ physical and mental health.

“We are not robots,” Uli Rini said. “Sufficient rest is not just a need; it is key to our mental and physical health.”

Years of Worker-Led Advocacy

The campaign builds on sustained advocacy since 2020, during which domestic worker associations have:

Documented lived experiences through participatory research

Consolidated collective demands

Produced public advocacy materials, including a documentary film

Engaged government authorities, embassies, and stakeholders on legal protection gaps

The consultation marked the latest step in a long-term strategy to shift recognition of the weekly day off from employer discretion to statutory labour protection.

Strategy Shift: Turning Experience into Leverage

During the meeting, domestic worker leaders presented a renewed campaign strategy for the next phase of advocacy.

The consultation focused on:

Gathering feedback from unions and civil society groups

Identifying opportunities for policy engagement

Strengthening alliances with key stakeholders

Refining campaign messaging

Participants analysed both successful and unsuccessful negotiations with employers to determine which approaches resonate most effectively with employers and the wider public.

Advocates believe workers’ real-life stories and documented evidence can be used more strategically to broaden public support and influence policy reform.

Call for Collective Support

Campaign leaders stressed that securing a weekly day off as a legal right will require broad-based support.

“We need the support of everyone for this to become reality,” said Donna Mae, an AMMPO leader.

“It may take weeks or it may take years, but we know that one day, things will change. Domestic workers are too important to be left out by the law.”

As Malaysia continues to rely heavily on migrant domestic workers to support households and care responsibilities, advocates say guaranteeing a 24-hour weekly rest day is a necessary step toward aligning labour protections with international standards of decent work.