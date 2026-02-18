FAO and Italy Support Zimbabwe’s Traditional Leaders to Restore Miombo Woodlands

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with Zimbabwe’s Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, has concluded a week-long series of capacity-building workshops aimed at empowering traditional leaders to spearhead the sustainable management and restoration of the country’s vital Miombo woodlands.

Held from 9–13 February 2026 in Mudzi and Rushinga districts, the workshops trained more than 200 traditional leaders and Community Resource Monitors, equipping them with technical, legal, and governance tools to strengthen grassroots natural resource management systems.

The initiative forms part of the USD 5 million Zimbabwe–Mozambique Transboundary Integrated Sustainable Management of Miombo Woodlands Project, funded by the Government of Italy through the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

Traditional Leaders at the Heart of Miombo Restoration

FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa and Representative to Zimbabwe, Patrice Talla, emphasized that traditional leaders play a strategic role in shaping community behaviour and enforcing environmental stewardship.

“Chiefs, Headmen, and Village Heads are the cultural and administrative custodians of Zimbabwe’s rural livelihoods and landscapes. Their involvement is essential to the success of the national Miombo restoration agenda,” Talla said.

Miombo woodlands, often described as the ecological “lungs” of Southern Africa, are critical for biodiversity, water security, climate resilience, and rural livelihoods across the region.

Indigenous Knowledge Recognized as Key to Sustainability

Participants underscored the importance of indigenous knowledge systems—customary land-use practices, seasonal indicators, and cultural norms—in guiding conservation.

Locally rooted approaches were widely acknowledged as more sustainable and more readily embraced by communities than externally imposed models.

A recurring message throughout the sessions was that “a wise leader rides on local expertise,” reinforcing the value of culturally grounded decision-making.

Strengthening Legal Mandates Under the Traditional Leaders Act

The workshops reinforced the authority of traditional leaders under Zimbabwe’s Traditional Leaders Act, encouraging them to fully exercise their mandate in ensuring compliance with both community rules and national forestry legislation.

Lucious Mujuru, Provincial Forestry Extension Manager, noted that the Forestry Commission’s role is both technical and regulatory:

“Our mandate is not only to provide expertise, but to ensure communities and leaders fully understand the frameworks that protect our forests,” he said.

Stronger Institutional Collaboration and Anti-Corruption Commitments

The workshops promoted collaboration among key institutions, including:

Rural District Councils

Forestry Commission

Environmental Management Agency

Zimbabwe Republic Police

Community Resource Monitors

Traditional leaders also took a firm stance against corruption in land allocation, committing to uphold transparency and enforce punitive measures when necessary.

Village Heads were ceremonially positioned as frontline custodians of natural resources, symbolically “given the bow and arrow” to reinforce their role as guardians of the ecosystem.

Italy and FAO Place Communities at the Center

Ropafadzo Mukonde from the Ministry of Local Government expressed gratitude for the support provided by Italy and FAO.

Paolo Enrico Sertoli, Head of the AICS Maputo Office (covering Zimbabwe), reaffirmed Italy’s commitment:

“The Miombo can only be preserved through the active engagement and leadership of local communities,” he said.

Economic and Environmental Value of Miombo Woodlands

Stakeholders emphasized that protecting Miombo woodlands is of national importance, generating long-term benefits such as:

Improved soil health and carbon storage

Enhanced biodiversity and water security

Sustainable livelihoods from non-timber forest products Baobab Marula

Increased resilience to climate shocks

Resource Management Committees to be Established in Every Ward

A major outcome of the workshops was the unanimous resolution to establish Resource Management Committees in each ward.

These committees will oversee and monitor natural resource use, develop locally appropriate regulations, and support enforcement.

“We need to anchor our efforts at the grassroots level to foster ownership and sustainable management,” said Maxwell Phiri, FAO Miombo National Project Coordinator.

Future capacity-building will include training in:

Forest inventory and monitoring

Fire prevention and management

Seedling production and tree planting

Value addition to non-timber forest products

Sustainable forest governance

Embedding Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA)

All workshops included dedicated sessions on Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), recognizing the crucial role traditional leaders play in safeguarding vulnerable groups.

“For leaders whose influence shapes social norms, these trainings strengthened accountability systems at grassroots level,” said Leticia Njowola, FAO PSEA Country Focal Point.

Voices from the Traditional Leaders

Chief Mukota of Mudzi District highlighted the mutual relationship between communities and ecosystems:

“This project will benefit my community in protecting Miombo woodlands, and in turn, the woodlands will improve our livelihoods.”

Village Headwoman Chioniso Chichovhe said the training empowered women leaders to break barriers:

“Today I feel equipped to show that women, too, have a critical role in restoring our environment.”

Chief Makuni of Rushinga District stressed the shared responsibility across borders:

“This training strengthened my commitment to lead restoration efforts across the wider Miombo landscape shared by Zimbabwe and Mozambique.”

A Grassroots-Driven Path to Regional Sustainability

The conclusion of these workshops marks a major milestone in Zimbabwe’s Miombo restoration agenda, positioning traditional leadership, community ownership, and cross-border cooperation at the heart of sustainable natural resource management.

With Italy’s support and FAO’s technical leadership, the project is expected to deliver long-term ecological, economic, and social benefits for communities in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.