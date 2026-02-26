Ukraine: ‘Use every diplomatic tool to end this war’, top UN official tells Security Council

Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, delivered remarks on behalf of the Secretary-General, saying “the war remains a stain on our collective conscience.”

It has “shattered lives, devastated communities, and deepened regional and global instability,” she said.

Death, displacement and attacks on infrastructure

She highlighted the “catastrophic” human toll which includes more than 15,000 civilians killed, 41,000 injured and millions forced to flee their homes, while “a whole generation has lost years of education as schools have come under fire.”

Amid the current winter season, characterized by sub-zero temperatures, Russia has intensified strikes against Ukraine’s energy system.

As civilians in Russia are also increasingly affected by reported Ukrainian strikes, she called for both sides to implement an immediate moratorium on such attacks.

Nuclear risk

The fighting also poses direct risks to the safety and security of Ukraine’s nuclear sites and “this unconscionable game of nuclear roulette must cease immediately.”

As war rages on, “the UN is working closely with the Government to repair damaged infrastructure, keep people warm, and sustain critical services,” she said.

“Despite limited access and the deteriorating security situation, we are also working with local partners to deliver food, water, medical supplies and other humanitarian aid, including to those in front-line communities,” she added, urging Member States to fully fund the humanitarian response.

Critical role for diplomacy

Ms. DiCarlo recalled that a year ago, the Council adopted resolution 2774 (2025) imploring “a swift end to the conflict” and urging a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

While commending ongoing diplomatic efforts by the United States and others to end the war, she stressed the need for concrete measures to both de-escalate the fighting and create the space for diplomacy.

“The longer this war continues, the greater the suffering – and the greater the risks for regional and international peace and security,” she warned.

“As complex as the path may be, our collective obligation is clear: use every diplomatic tool to end this war.”

‘Enough with the death’

“The parameters of peace in Ukraine are not a mystery. Any settlement must be just, lasting and comprehensive,” she said.

Ms. DiCarlo concluded her remarks with a call for action: “Enough with the death. Enough with the destruction. Enough with the broken lives and shattered futures,” she said.

“It is time for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire – the first step toward a just peace that saves lives and ends the endless suffering.”

US abstains in General Assembly vote

Meeting in an emergency special session, the General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution titled “Support for lasting peace in Ukraine”, following a procedural challenge by the US that sought separate votes on key paragraphs reaffirming Ukraine’s sovereignty and calling for a comprehensive peace in line with international law.

The US delegation called for a separate vote on two paragraphs, arguing that if they were left in the main resolution it would “distract” from current US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Washington requested that the second preambular paragraph and operative paragraph two – which reiterates the call for “a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations” – be considered separately.

The US stressed it welcomed the draft resolution’s call for an immediate ceasefire but argued that “certain language in the resolution is likely to distract from ongoing negotiations, rather than support discussion of the full range of diplomatic avenues that may pave the way to durable peace.”

Ukraine opposed the move. “Weakening or removing this language would send a very dangerous signal that these fundamental principles are negotiable,” its representative told the Assembly, calling on Member States to reject the motion.

France likewise urged delegations to vote against division, warning that “a peace that is not based on the principles of the Charter will simply neither be just nor lasting.”

The procedural vote – or “motion for division” – was rejected by 69 votes against, 11 in favour, with 62 abstentions.

The General Assembly then adopted the overall resolution with 107 votes in favour to 12 against, and 51 abstentions – including from the US.

The text calls for “an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire” between the Russia and Ukraine and reiterates support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

It also calls for the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of civilians forcibly transferred or deported, including children.