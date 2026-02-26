SASSA Welcomes 2026 Social Grant Increases

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has welcomed the increases in social grant payments announced in the 2026 National Budget, describing them as critical support for millions of vulnerable citizens.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed that all permanent social grants will increase in the new financial year, while the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will remain unchanged at R370 but continue until next year.

Revised Grant Amounts

The approved increases are as follows:

Old Age Grant: R2 315 to R2 400

War Veterans Grant: R2 335 to R2 420

Disability Grant: R2 315 to R2 400

Foster Care Grant: R1 250 to R1 295

Care Dependency Grant: R2 315 to R2 400

Child Support Grant: R560 to R580

Grant-in-Aid: R560 to R580

The SRD grant will remain at R370 per month.

Lifeline for the Most Vulnerable

SASSA Chief Executive Officer Themba Matlou said the increases will help cushion beneficiaries against rising living costs and economic hardship.

“We welcome the announcement by Minister Godongwana. Social grants provide a lifeline to the most vulnerable in society. This much needed increase will help cushion our valued social grant beneficiaries against economic hardships,” Matlou said.

He added that the adjustments reaffirm government’s commitment to addressing poverty and inequality.

SRD Grant Extended

Matlou also welcomed the continuation of the SRD grant, noting its importance as a safety net for unemployed working-age individuals.

The SRD grant, introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a critical source of income for millions of South Africans without access to other forms of support.

Linking Beneficiaries to Opportunities

Beyond financial assistance, SASSA said it is working to connect grant beneficiaries to economic opportunities to promote long-term sustainability.

“We are working tirelessly to connect social grant beneficiaries with economic opportunities thus ensuring sustainable livelihoods,” Matlou said.

Social grants remain one of the largest components of government’s redistributive spending, supporting vulnerable groups including the elderly, children, persons with disabilities and foster caregivers.

The 2026 increases are expected to bring some relief amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures, while maintaining social protection as a central pillar of government’s poverty alleviation strategy.