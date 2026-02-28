UN Experts Urge UK to Safeguard Trans Rights in Equality Act Review

United Nations human rights experts have called on the United Kingdom to ensure its ongoing review of statutory guidance under the Equality Act remains fully compatible with international human rights law and protects both transgender people and all women and girls — including transgender women.

In a statement issued today, the experts described the review as a “critical moment” for the UK to reaffirm its long-standing commitment to equality, dignity and the rule of law.

Call for Inclusive, Rights-Based Approach

“The present review represents an important opportunity for the United Kingdom to reaffirm its long-standing commitment to equality, dignity and the rule of law, and to ensure that the human rights of all are upheld in practice,” the experts said.

They welcomed the Government’s assurance that the review will proceed with care and deliberation to ensure compliance with domestic and international human rights obligations. However, they stressed that the process must be inclusive and firmly grounded in the principle of non-discrimination.

“The outcome of the review must enable transgender people to lead safe and dignified lives, while continuing to uphold robust protections for all women and girls against discrimination and violence,” the experts added.

Binding International Obligations

The UN experts recalled that the United Kingdom is bound by core international human rights treaties that protect equality, privacy and freedom from discrimination. These include obligations requiring States to ensure that legal recognition of gender identity is not merely symbolic, but accompanied by effective, real-world access to rights.

They highlighted that this obligation extends to workplaces, where employers have a duty to foster inclusive environments and prevent discrimination.

“Legal recognition must be meaningful in everyday life,” the experts noted, warning that policies that undermine this principle risk breaching international commitments.

Warning Against Stereotype-Based Exclusion

The experts expressed concern that any framework allowing routine exclusion or discretionary verification of a person’s sex based on appearance or gender stereotypes could contravene international human rights law.

“Frameworks permitting routine exclusion or discretionary verification of sex based on appearance or stereotypes would raise serious concerns,” they said.

They cautioned that such measures would not only harm transgender individuals but could also negatively affect anyone perceived as not conforming to dominant gender norms — including cisgender women and men.

International Precedents Show Balance Is Possible

Drawing on comparative experiences across multiple regions, the experts said numerous countries have successfully implemented legal frameworks that recognise gender identity while preserving legal certainty, public order and strong protections for women and girls.

“Protecting the rights of transgender people is not in tension with protecting the rights of women, but can and should be achieved through coherent, evidence-based and proportionate approaches,” they concluded.

The statement underscores growing international scrutiny of how equality laws are interpreted and applied, and signals that the outcome of the UK’s review may carry broader implications for human rights standards globally.