Cambodia Strengthens Reintegration for Returning Women Migrants

Cambodia is stepping up coordinated efforts to support women migrant workers and children returning home, as stakeholders push for practical reforms under the European Union–funded PROTECT project aimed at ensuring labour migration contributes to inclusive growth and dignity.

At two high-level gatherings in Phnom Penh — the PROTECT National Project Advisory Committee (NPAC) meeting on 22 January 2026 and a Civil Society and Worker Organization Dialogue on 23 January — government officials, social partners, civil society groups and development partners outlined urgent priorities to strengthen reintegration systems amid rising return migration.

Large-Scale Returns Strain Local Systems

Recent waves of returning migrant workers have exposed gaps in labour market resilience, documentation processes and social services, participants said.

Many returnees face unemployment, debt burdens and psychological stress, while struggling to access health care, education and civil documentation. Children are particularly vulnerable due to disrupted schooling and limited access to essential services.

Civil society organizations reported growing strain on referral systems, underscoring the need for stronger institutional coordination and improved pathways to employment, skills training and psychosocial support.

Government Reaffirms Commitment

Hou Vudthy, Secretary of State and Representative of the Minister of Labour and Vocational Training, reaffirmed the Royal Government of Cambodia’s commitment to assisting returning workers through:

Travel facilitation and temporary accommodation

Accelerated skills training

Improved access to local employment opportunities

The Government emphasized aligning national policy leadership with lessons learned from community-level interventions to ensure reintegration support is responsive and inclusive.

Focus on Women and Children

Xiaoyan Qian, Director of the ILO Decent Work Technical Support Team for East and South-East Asia and the Pacific, stressed the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to safeguard vulnerable groups.

“Labour migration must contribute to inclusive growth, social stability, and dignity, particularly for women and children who face heightened risks,” she said.

Discussions highlighted the compounded challenges women face upon return, including gender-based violence, limited recognition of overseas skills, and barriers to re-entering the workforce.

EU-Backed Coordination Model

Bryan Fornari, Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation to Cambodia, said the PROTECT project plays a critical role in aligning stakeholders and translating policy commitments into practical outcomes.

He called for deeper private sector engagement to create sustainable employment pathways and ensure synergy with complementary national initiatives.

Priority Reforms Identified

Participants agreed on a set of urgent actions to strengthen reintegration systems:

Accelerating access to civil documentation and identity services

Expanding mental health and gender-based violence support

Strengthening referral pathways linking returnees to jobs and skills training

Improving coordination between local authorities and community organizations

Ensuring services respond to women’s expressed needs

Civil society groups emphasized their role in communicating the lived experiences of migrant women and children to policymakers, ensuring policies reflect real-world challenges.

Towards Inclusive Growth

The PROTECT project aims to ensure labour migration supports inclusive development rather than exacerbating inequality. By reinforcing partnerships and strengthening service delivery, Cambodia seeks to build a more resilient labour market system that protects vulnerable returnees and promotes sustainable reintegration.

As migration patterns shift and global labour markets evolve, stakeholders said practical coordination — backed by policy reform and community engagement — will be essential to ensure women migrant workers and their children can rebuild their lives with dignity and opportunity.