Lebanon on the Brink: Over 1 Million Displaced as Conflict Triggers Deepening Humanitarian Crisis

Nearly a month into an intensifying conflict, Lebanon is facing what humanitarian agencies warn could become a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe, with over 1 million people—around 20% of the population—forced from their homes since early March.

The mass displacement, triggered by sustained Israeli strikes and widespread evacuation orders, now spans the entire country—from the south and Bekaa Valley to Beirut and northern regions—placing unprecedented strain on already fragile systems.

Civilians Displaced, Nowhere Safe

Despite fleeing violence, displaced families continue to face grave danger. Recent airstrikes in central Beirut, including in densely populated neighbourhoods such as Zokak Blat and Bashoura, have shattered any remaining sense of safety.

One strike reportedly landed just metres from a school sheltering displaced families, underscoring the extreme risks even within designated refuge areas.

Families now live under constant fear, with humanitarian officials warning of long-term psychological trauma, especially among children.

Infrastructure Collapse Isolates Thousands

The humanitarian situation is further compounded by the destruction of critical infrastructure, particularly in southern Lebanon, where:

Key bridges have been destroyed

Entire مناطق have been cut off

More than 150,000 people are effectively isolated, with limited access to aid

This disruption is severely hampering humanitarian access, delaying life-saving assistance.

Overcrowded Shelters at Breaking Point

As displacement surges, shelters are rapidly reaching critical capacity:

136,000+ people housed in

660 collective shelters, primarily schools

Conditions inside are increasingly dire:

Overcrowded classrooms with families sharing confined spaces

Limited sanitation facilities

Lack of privacy and basic services

These conditions are heightening risks of:

Gender-based violence and exploitation

Health complications

Mental distress

Particularly vulnerable groups—including elderly people and persons with disabilities—are struggling to cope, often forced to sleep on classroom floors or use inadequate facilities.

Repeated Displacement Deepens Trauma

Many families are experiencing displacement for the second or third time, with some returning to the same shelters they used during earlier crises in 2024.

This cycle of displacement is:

Eroding coping mechanisms

Increasing dependency on aid

Deepening emotional and psychological stress

Humanitarian Response Under Pressure

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), alongside government authorities and NGO partners, is leading protection and shelter efforts.

So far, the response has delivered:

198,000+ essential relief items

Protection and support services to over 27,000 people , including: Psychosocial support Counselling Child-focused recreational activities



At shelters such as in Saida, coordinated efforts are helping restore a sense of dignity:

Community-led cooking and daily activities

Learning and play programmes for hundreds of displaced children

Targeted support for vulnerable groups

Funding Gap Threatens Response

Despite ongoing efforts, humanitarian agencies warn that needs are rising faster than available resources.

UNHCR has appealed for over $60 million to scale up emergency operations, but funding remains insufficient.

Without urgent support:

Overcrowding in shelters will worsen

Protection risks for women and children will increase

Social tensions may escalate

A Country Already Under Strain

The crisis comes at a time when Lebanon is already grappling with:

Economic collapse

Political instability

Strained public services

The massive displacement is placing additional pressure on communities, infrastructure, and social systems, pushing the country closer to a breaking point.

Urgent Call: Protect Civilians, Scale Up Aid

Humanitarian agencies are calling for:

Immediate protection of civilians under international humanitarian law

Safe and unhindered humanitarian access

Increased international funding to support the Lebanon Flash Appeal

“The risk of catastrophe is real,” aid officials warn, stressing that timely intervention can still prevent further deterioration.

One Message from the Displaced

Amid the crisis, displaced families are expressing a simple and universal wish:

👉 They want to go home.

Until that becomes possible, humanitarian actors stress that the international community must act decisively to ensure:

Safety

Dignity

Basic survival

For now, Lebanon stands at a critical juncture—where the scale and speed of response will determine whether the crisis stabilizes or spirals further out of control.