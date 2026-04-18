ILO Deepens Engagement in Sahel, Positioning Decent Work as Key to Stability and Development

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has reinforced its strategic commitment to promoting decent work, social protection, and inclusive growth across the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), following a high-level mission by Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo to Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger earlier this month.

Conducted from 5 to 15 April 2026, the mission comes at a critical time for the Sahel region, where countries are grappling with complex challenges including economic fragility, security pressures, and high youth unemployment. Against this backdrop, the ILO is positioning employment and social cohesion policies as central pillars for long-term stability.

Decent Work as a Foundation for Resilience

Throughout the three-country visit, Houngbo engaged with government leaders, employers’ and workers’ organizations, United Nations representatives, and international development partners. The discussions converged on a shared priority: leveraging decent work and social protection systems as engines for resilience, peace, and sustainable development.

“Decent work is a key lever for strengthening resilience, supporting populations and promoting sustainable development pathways,” Houngbo said. “This mission reflects our determination to pursue constructive engagement with countries in the region.”

The emphasis reflects growing global recognition that employment—particularly for youth—is closely linked to social stability, especially in regions facing demographic pressures and limited economic opportunities.

Strengthening Social Dialogue and Policy Coordination

A central theme across all three countries was the importance of social dialogue—bringing together governments, employers, and workers—to design and implement effective public policies. This tripartite approach, a cornerstone of the ILO’s mandate, is seen as essential for ensuring inclusive and sustainable policy outcomes.

Participants also highlighted the need for stronger coordination with United Nations Country Teams to align development interventions with national priorities and maximize impact.

Policy focus areas discussed during the mission included:

Job creation and entrepreneurship development

Vocational training and skills alignment with labour market needs

Expansion of social protection systems

Strengthening labour market institutions

Country-Specific Priorities Take Shape

While regional challenges are shared, each AES country emphasized distinct priorities tailored to its national context.

In Mali, the government underscored the urgency of tackling youth unemployment while reinforcing social cohesion mechanisms.

“Mali is determined to make productive employment and social dialogue pillars of stability and national cohesion,” said Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maïga.

In Burkina Faso, discussions centered on accelerating economic recovery through support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), skills development, and job creation.

“The partnership with the ILO is essential to structure sustainable responses to employment challenges and strengthen the resilience of our economy,” said Prime Minister Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo.

In Niger, the focus shifted to long-term workforce development, particularly improving skills systems and facilitating labour mobility.

“Investing in skills and organizing labour mobility are priorities to provide sustainable prospects for our youth,” said Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine.

Regional Cooperation Gains Momentum

Beyond national strategies, the mission highlighted the growing importance of regional cooperation within the Alliance of Sahel States. Coordinated approaches to labour mobility, skills forecasting, and employment policy alignment are increasingly seen as critical to addressing cross-border challenges.

Experts note that improving labour mobility frameworks could unlock economic opportunities across the region while reducing irregular migration pressures.

From Dialogue to Implementation

In addition to high-level discussions, the mission focused on practical implementation tools, including labour-intensive public works programmes, strengthened institutional capacities, and expanded partnerships with technical and financial stakeholders.

The ILO also reiterated its commitment to supporting integrated policy frameworks that combine employment, social protection, and economic development—an approach viewed as essential for achieving durable impact.

A Strategic Push for Inclusive Growth

As the Sahel continues to navigate a complex development landscape, the ILO’s renewed engagement signals a shift toward more coordinated, action-oriented support.

By embedding decent work at the heart of national and regional strategies, the organization aims to help AES countries not only address immediate socio-economic pressures but also build the foundations for inclusive and sustainable growth.

The outcomes of this mission are expected to shape future programmes and partnerships, reinforcing the role of employment and social cohesion as cornerstones of stability in one of the world’s most vulnerable regions.