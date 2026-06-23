Kiribati Looks to Vanuatu for Labour Mobility Lessons

Representatives from Kiribati have returned from a week-long learning visit to Vanuatu with new ideas to strengthen support for migrant workers and their families, as the country prepares to establish its first Overseas Worker Resource Centre (OWRC).

The delegation brought together officials from the Ministry of Employment and Human Resources (MEHR), the Kiribati Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Kiribati Trade Union Congress (KTUC), and the Ministry of Women, Youth, Sports and Social Affairs (MWYSSA). Their visit focused on understanding how Vanuatu manages labour mobility programmes, worker support services and reintegration initiatives. The exchange was organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO) under the MARI 2 Initiative, which is funded by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) of the United States.

Learning from Shared Pacific Experiences

During the visit, the Kiribati delegation met with government officials, employers, worker representatives and community groups involved in labour mobility programmes. Discussions covered worker welfare, family support systems, financial literacy, recruitment practices and reintegration services for returning workers.

James Willie, Commissioner of Labour for Vanuatu, said Pacific nations benefit greatly from learning directly from one another because they face many of the same realities. Island countries often deal with limited resources, geographic isolation and vulnerability to natural disasters, making practical exchanges especially valuable.

He noted that cooperation between Pacific countries helps create solutions that improve worker protection, support families, and strengthen labour mobility outcomes across the region.

Building Support for Migrant Workers and Families

A key outcome of the visit is the knowledge that will contribute to the creation of Kiribati's Overseas Worker Resource Centre. The centre is expected to serve as a one-stop location where aspiring migrant workers, workers currently overseas, returning workers and their families can access information, guidance and support services.

Terengaiti Awerika, Secretary for Employment and Human Resources of Kiribati, said the mission reinforced the idea that labour mobility extends beyond employment opportunities. Preparing families, helping workers build financial security, protecting labour rights and supporting workers after they return home are all essential parts of a successful migration journey.

She said the lessons gained in Vanuatu will play an important role in shaping the new resource centre and improving support systems for I-Kiribati workers participating in overseas employment programmes.

Strengthening Labour Mobility Across the Pacific

The ILO continues to work with Pacific governments, employers and workers' organizations to promote safe and fair labour migration. Through the MARI 2 Initiative, support is provided to improve labour mobility governance, strengthen worker protections, encourage fair recruitment practices and create better reintegration pathways.

ILO Director for the Pacific Island Countries, Martin Wandera, said direct exchanges between countries offer practical insights that can help governments improve their labour mobility systems. Sharing experiences and successful approaches allows countries to develop solutions that create positive outcomes for workers, families and communities.

The visit reflects a broader commitment among Pacific nations to work together on labour mobility, ensuring that economic opportunities abroad are matched with strong protections and support throughout every stage of a worker's journey.