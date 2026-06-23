ADB Approves $10 Million Facility to Support Vanuatu’s Growth

ADB said the facility will provide multisector support that allows the government to address changing development needs more quickly and efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 23-06-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 13:25 IST
ADB Approves $10 Million Facility to Support Vanuatu’s Growth
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  • Country:
  • Vanuatu

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a new $10 million grant facility to help Vanuatu strengthen public sector capacity, improve project delivery and build resilience against environmental and disaster-related risks. The Vanuatu Sustainable Economic Transformation Facility marks the first Small Expenditure Financing Facility introduced by ADB in the Pacific region. The initiative is designed to give the government greater flexibility in responding to emerging development priorities while improving the implementation of projects supported by ADB. The funding comes as Vanuatu continues to face significant challenges linked to natural disasters, geographic isolation and the high cost of delivering services across its scattered island communities.

Flexible Financing for Emerging Priorities

ADB said the facility will provide multisector support that allows the government to address changing development needs more quickly and efficiently. Regional Director of ADB's Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office, Jyotsana Varma, said the new mechanism will help Vanuatu respond to uncertainty while strengthening institutions and improving long-term resilience.

The financing will support several priority sectors identified by the government, including public-private partnerships, digital transformation, agriculture development and water security. Officials believe the flexible nature of the facility will enable faster responses to implementation challenges while supporting sustainable economic growth across the country.

Strengthening Government Capacity

An initial $2.5 million allocation will be directed toward strengthening the Vanuatu Project Management Unit and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management. The funding will help improve the management of a growing portfolio of development investments by supporting key functions such as procurement, financial management, monitoring systems and project oversight.

Improved institutional capacity is expected to enhance the delivery of development projects and increase the effectiveness of public spending.

ADB noted that limited institutional resources remain one of the main barriers to implementing large-scale development programmes in Vanuatu. Strengthening government systems is therefore viewed as a critical step in ensuring projects are completed efficiently and deliver lasting benefits.

Supporting Resilience and Recovery

As one of the world's most disaster-prone countries, Vanuatu regularly faces the impact of cyclones, earthquakes, volcanic activity and climate-related events. The facility includes provisions to help address project implementation challenges, maintain critical infrastructure and services, and support rapid recovery efforts following disasters.

By improving preparedness and strengthening essential systems, the initiative aims to reduce the long-term economic and social impacts of future emergencies. The programme will be financed through the Asian Development Fund, which provides grant assistance to the most vulnerable and least-developed countries across Asia and the Pacific.

ADB said the new facility represents an important investment in Vanuatu's future, helping the country strengthen institutions, improve service delivery and create opportunities for more resilient and sustainable economic development.

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