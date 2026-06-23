DR Congo and Rwanda Renew Commitment to Refugee Returns

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees, following a high-level tripartite meeting held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The three-day meeting, held from 20 to 22 June and supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), brought together senior government officials and technical experts from both countries to review progress, discuss challenges and strengthen cooperation on long-term solutions for displaced populations.

The discussions come at a significant moment for the region, following recent diplomatic developments, including the Washington Peace Agreement, which has renewed hopes for greater stability in parts of the Great Lakes region.

Focus on Safe and Voluntary Returns

Representatives from the DRC, Rwanda and UNHCR reaffirmed that refugee returns must remain voluntary and take place under conditions that guarantee safety, dignity and informed decision-making. Particular attention was given to return areas that have experienced years of conflict and insecurity. Participants stressed the importance of ensuring that returning refugees can rebuild their lives in stable environments with access to basic services and opportunities.

The meeting concluded with the signing of a joint communiqué during a ministerial session attended by senior leaders from both governments and UNHCR. The document recognizes refugee return as an important element of durable solutions while also contributing to peacebuilding efforts and regional stability. UNHCR welcomed the renewed commitment and reiterated its readiness to continue supporting both countries throughout the repatriation process.

Thousands Already Returning Home

Officials highlighted ongoing progress in refugee return programmes between the two countries. Since January 2025, nearly 8,400 refugees have voluntarily returned from the DRC to Rwanda. Authorities expect a further 10,000 people to return during 2026 as conditions allow.

These movements represent an important step for many families who have spent years living in exile after being displaced by conflict and insecurity. The governments emphasized that successful returns require more than transportation and border procedures. Long-term reintegration support remains essential to help returning refugees establish livelihoods, access education and healthcare, and reconnect with their communities.

UNHCR also encouraged stronger efforts to promote self-reliance among refugees and reduce long-term dependence on humanitarian assistance.

Long-Term Support Remains Essential

For decades, recurring violence and instability in eastern DRC have forced millions of people to flee their homes, often more than once. Many families have spent years living as refugees, facing uncertainty and limited opportunities to rebuild their lives.

UNHCR said the tripartite process offers an important pathway toward restoring stability, dignity and hope for thousands of displaced people across the region. The agency stressed that commitments made during the meeting must now be translated into practical action on the ground. Sustainable refugee returns depend on continued cooperation between governments, humanitarian agencies, development partners and local communities. Investment in infrastructure, public services and livelihood opportunities will be particularly important in remote areas where resources remain limited, and recovery efforts face ongoing challenges.

UNHCR called on donors and development partners to provide predictable funding and long-term support to ensure returning refugees can successfully reintegrate and contribute to the recovery and development of their communities. The agency said durable solutions for displacement remain essential for lasting peace and stability across the Great Lakes region.