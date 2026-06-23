Cricket-Injured Reddy to miss India's T20I series against England, Ireland

India's Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the T20 international series against Ireland and England due to a left quadriceps injury, with Suryansh Shedge named as his replacement.

Reuters | Nitish Kumar Reddy Has Been Ruled Out Of Indias Twenty International Series Against Ireland And England Due To Injury | Updated: 23-06-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 14:31 IST
Cricket-Injured Reddy to miss India's T20I series against England, Ireland
Nitish Kumar Reddy
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Nitish Kumar Reddy ​has been ruled ​out of ‌India's Twenty20 ​international series against Ireland and England due to injury, ‌the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday. Suryansh Shedge has been named as his replacement, with Reddy's ‌absence leaving India short of a frontline ‌pace-bowling all-rounder for the series.

Reddy reported discomfort on his left quadriceps following the third one-day international ⁠against ​Afghanistan on ⁠Saturday and has been advised to undergo a period ⁠of rehabilitation, the BCCI added. Shedge, 23, comes in ​as a batting all-rounder and got the ⁠call-up after scoring 147 runs in five matches for ⁠India ​A in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka.

India face Ireland in two ⁠T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and June ⁠28 ⁠before travelling to England for a five-match series in July.

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