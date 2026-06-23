Cricket-Injured Reddy to miss India's T20I series against England, Ireland
India's Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the T20 international series against Ireland and England due to a left quadriceps injury, with Suryansh Shedge named as his replacement.
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- India
Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of India's Twenty20 international series against Ireland and England due to injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday. Suryansh Shedge has been named as his replacement, with Reddy's absence leaving India short of a frontline pace-bowling all-rounder for the series.
Reddy reported discomfort on his left quadriceps following the third one-day international against Afghanistan on Saturday and has been advised to undergo a period of rehabilitation, the BCCI added. Shedge, 23, comes in as a batting all-rounder and got the call-up after scoring 147 runs in five matches for India A in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka.
India face Ireland in two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and June 28 before travelling to England for a five-match series in July.
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Reuters Sports News Summary