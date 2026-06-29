Mongolia's Race for Critical Minerals: Can Reforms Unlock Billions in Green Investment and Growth?

The global clean energy transition is creating an unprecedented opportunity for Mongolia to emerge as a key supplier of critical minerals, but success will depend on policy reforms as much as natural resources. A new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report says the country possesses one of the world's largest untapped reserves of minerals essential for electric vehicles, batteries, renewable energy systems, and advanced manufacturing. However, unless Mongolia strengthens governance, modernizes regulations, upgrades infrastructure, and meets international environmental standards, it risks missing a once-in-a-generation economic opportunity. The report positions critical minerals as more than a mining story; they are a pathway to economic diversification, industrial growth, and stronger integration into global supply chains.

Global Demand Creates a Historic Opportunity

Demand for critical minerals is accelerating as countries invest heavily in clean energy technologies. According to the report, copper demand could rise by 250% by 2050, graphite by 500%, platinum group metals by 1,560% to 6,650%, while lithium demand is expected to increase more than 13 times current levels. Since developing a new mine typically takes 10–15 years, global supply is unlikely to keep pace with demand, creating significant opportunities for mineral-rich economies.

Mongolia already has a strong mining base. The sector contributes around 27% of GDP, attracts 76% of foreign direct investment (FDI), and generates nearly 90% of export earnings. Yet the country remains heavily dependent on copper and coal, which account for 37% and 35% of exports respectively. Most minerals are exported as raw materials, largely to China, limiting value addition and exposing the economy to commodity price swings and geopolitical risks. The report argues that expanding downstream processing and diversifying export markets could significantly increase economic resilience.

Policy Stability Will Decide Investment Success

The report identifies policy uncertainty as Mongolia's biggest obstacle to attracting international investors. Frequent amendments to mining laws, inconsistent taxation, unpredictable licensing procedures, and state participation rules increase investment risk. Public finances also limit the government's ability to finance large-scale mining projects independently. Mongolia's public debt stands at around 37.5% of GDP, while its BB-/B1/B+ sovereign credit ratings make borrowing more expensive.

ADB estimates that developing early-stage critical mineral projects between 2025 and 2035 will require $8–10 billion in foreign direct investment, far above current annual inflows of roughly $1 billion across all sectors. The report recommends modernizing the Minerals Law, creating stable fiscal policies, improving geological databases, simplifying licensing procedures, and strengthening regulatory certainty. These reforms would improve investor confidence and position Mongolia to compete with established mining jurisdictions such as Australia, Canada, and Chile.

International markets are also becoming more demanding. Major buyers in the European Union, the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea increasingly require complete traceability, responsible sourcing, and compliance with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards. Without stronger ESG implementation, Mongolian mining projects could struggle to secure financing, long-term supply contracts, and access to premium export markets.

Climate-Smart Mining Can Drive Economic Transformation

Rather than continuing to export raw ores, the report encourages Mongolia to develop value-added industries such as copper cathodes, higher-grade mineral concentrates, refined fluorspar, tungsten products, and intermediate battery materials. This would create skilled jobs, increase export revenues, and reduce dependence on volatile commodity prices.

Infrastructure investment is equally critical. Transport costs currently account for nearly 30% of the delivered value of traded goods, reducing competitiveness. Limited rail connectivity, inadequate logistics infrastructure, unreliable electricity, and water shortages continue to increase operating costs. The report proposes developing integrated critical mineral corridors that combine mines, renewable energy, processing plants, transport networks, and border infrastructure.

Mongolia also has a major competitive advantage in renewable energy. The country possesses an estimated 1,100 gigawatts of wind potential and 2,200 gigawatts of solar potential, enough to support low-carbon mining operations. Renewable-powered mining would strengthen Mongolia's appeal to global buyers seeking low-emission supply chains while helping the country meet its climate commitments.

Why Governments, Development Partners and Investors Must Act Together

The report emphasizes that successful critical mineral development requires coordinated action from governments, development partners, and the private sector. For policymakers, the priority is to create predictable regulations, strengthen environmental oversight, improve community participation, and ensure mining revenues benefit local populations. The report illustrates a possible revenue-sharing framework allocating 60% of mining revenues to the national budget, 20% to a sovereign wealth fund, 15% to regional development, and 5% directly to affected communities, helping build public trust and support for mining projects.

For international development partners, the opportunity extends beyond financing mines. Multilateral development banks and donor agencies can support geological surveys, digital mapping, renewable energy infrastructure, water management, ESG implementation, workforce training, and institutional reforms. Technical assistance in digital mining, artificial intelligence-assisted exploration, environmental monitoring, and skills development would strengthen Mongolia's long-term competitiveness.

Private-sector stakeholders also have significant opportunities across exploration, mineral processing, engineering, logistics, renewable energy, digital technologies, and equipment manufacturing. However, investors must prepare for evolving ESG requirements, infrastructure constraints, water risks, and regulatory reforms. Companies that prioritize sustainability, renewable energy integration, transparent supply chains, and community engagement will be better positioned to access international finance and secure long-term contracts.

The report concludes that Mongolia stands at a strategic turning point. Its abundant mineral resources alone will not guarantee success. Long-term competitiveness will depend on stable policies, responsible governance, climate-smart infrastructure, skilled human capital, and strong partnerships between government, development institutions, and private investors. If these reforms are implemented consistently, Mongolia can transform its critical mineral wealth into diversified economic growth while becoming one of the world's most trusted suppliers for the global clean energy transition.