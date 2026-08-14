Wall Street Navigates Turbulent Waters Amid Global Concerns

Wall Street was marked by a mixed performance in recent trading as the S&P 500 reached an all-time high. Investors were focused on retail sales data and geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

Tech giants such as Meta Platforms and Alphabet provided upward momentum to the communication services index, while fluctuations in chip stocks like Broadcom and Nvidia introduced instability. Despite a forecast above Wall Street estimates, Applied Materials witnessed a 4% drop.

Concurrently, energy stocks showed strength with a 1.6% rise on the S&P 500. The Dow saw minor declines due to drops in companies like Amgen and Johnson & Johnson. The Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decisions and ongoing geopolitical tensions play pivotal roles in shaping investor sentiment.