Puravankara's Stellar Start in FY27 with 63% YoY Revenue Growth
Puravankara Limited reports strong Q1FY27 performance, with a profit of ₹25 crore from a previous loss of ₹69 crore. Revenue rose 63% YoY to ₹877 crore. The firm saw a 28% increase in pre-sales and significant customer collection growth, reinforcing a robust outlook for the fiscal year.
Puravankara Limited, a reputed Indian real estate developer, posted impressive financial results in Q1FY27, heralding a promising start to the fiscal year. The company reported a profit after tax of ₹25 crore, a substantial turnaround from the ₹69 crore loss in the same quarter of the previous year.
The company's revenue surged by 63% year-on-year, reaching ₹877 crore, fueled by increasing realisations and disciplined execution across its portfolio. This positive trend was further evident in the EBITDA margin, which expanded to 25% from last year's 15%.
Managing Director Ashish Puravankara highlighted the company's strengthened operating performance, with increased pre-sales and customer collections. Strategic expansions, including four land transactions in Bengaluru, further underscore Puravankara's growth trajectory and commitment to capital efficiency.
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