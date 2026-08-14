Puravankara's Stellar Start in FY27 with 63% YoY Revenue Growth

Puravankara Limited, a reputed Indian real estate developer, posted impressive financial results in Q1FY27, heralding a promising start to the fiscal year. The company reported a profit after tax of ₹25 crore, a substantial turnaround from the ₹69 crore loss in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's revenue surged by 63% year-on-year, reaching ₹877 crore, fueled by increasing realisations and disciplined execution across its portfolio. This positive trend was further evident in the EBITDA margin, which expanded to 25% from last year's 15%.

Managing Director Ashish Puravankara highlighted the company's strengthened operating performance, with increased pre-sales and customer collections. Strategic expansions, including four land transactions in Bengaluru, further underscore Puravankara's growth trajectory and commitment to capital efficiency.