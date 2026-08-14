France's Top Court Blocks Social Media Ban for Under-15s

France's Constitutional Council has blocked a bill that sought to ban under-15s from accessing social media, citing freedom of expression concerns. This setback for President Macron requires a legislative rewrite. The bill would have mandated age verification for social media accounts and closed existing accounts for under-15s.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 20:34 IST
France's Top Court Blocks Social Media Ban for Under-15s
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The Constitutional Council of France has rejected a bill aiming to prohibit access to social media for individuals under the age of 15, citing the infringement on freedom of expression. This development represents a setback for President Emmanuel Macron, who had pushed for the legislation.

The legislation, which was approved by French lawmakers in July, proposed that social media platforms require age verification approved by the French privacy regulator. It also stipulated that accounts held by those under 15 would be closed by September 1. However, the Council ruled the bill lacked specificity in its implementation methods and violated privacy rights.

Despite the legislative defeat, President Macron remains committed to enacting a revised version of the bill before the 2027 presidential election. Meanwhile, countries worldwide continue to explore regulations on social media access for minors, with varying degrees of success.

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