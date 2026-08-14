Outrage as Rare Iberian Orca Shot: Investigation Underway

Spain's Environment Ministry is launching an investigation after a rare Iberian orca, filmed with pellet wounds, was allegedly shot. Deputy Prime Minister Sara Aagesen confirmed the inquiry, emphasizing the species' vulnerability.

The WeWhale Association and Iberian Orca Guardians identified Toñi, the oldest Iberian orca, by recent wounds. Janek Andre, leading the conservation efforts, criticized the act as a cruel attack against the endangered population.

With fewer than 40 Iberian orcas remaining, Andre stressed that recent orca-boat interactions must not justify harming these marine mammals, which require urgent protection and not reprisal.