PMIS: Unlocking Career Opportunities Beyond Academic Limits

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the transformative impact of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS) during a session with its beneficiaries. The initiative is heralded for offering young individuals crucial skills and paving their way to prestigious job opportunities, thus transcending the conventional limits set by their academic qualifications.

One beneficiary, Sonu Kumar, who was balancing roles as a sales executive and a cyber cafe operator, stressed that the internship aided his career advancement despite an unrelated academic background in English. He urged the youth to apply for the scheme, highlighting its potential to fulfill their professional aspirations.

The internship's broad scope was evident as interns shared their varied experiences; from upgrading technical skills in non-related fields to bolstering customer interaction abilities. Notably, the program’s versatility in providing technical and soft skills training was praised, with beneficiaries attributing their enhanced employability and workplace adaptation to the hands-on exposure PMIS facilitated.