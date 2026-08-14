PMIS: Unlocking Career Opportunities Beyond Academic Limits

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS) for empowering young individuals with real-world skills and job opportunities. Beneficiaries highlighted how the program transcended their academic backgrounds, helping them secure critical roles in prestigious companies and encouraging other youth to aspire for similar success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 20:35 IST
PMIS: Unlocking Career Opportunities Beyond Academic Limits
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with interns (Photo/X_@nsitharamanoffc). Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the transformative impact of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS) during a session with its beneficiaries. The initiative is heralded for offering young individuals crucial skills and paving their way to prestigious job opportunities, thus transcending the conventional limits set by their academic qualifications.

One beneficiary, Sonu Kumar, who was balancing roles as a sales executive and a cyber cafe operator, stressed that the internship aided his career advancement despite an unrelated academic background in English. He urged the youth to apply for the scheme, highlighting its potential to fulfill their professional aspirations.

The internship's broad scope was evident as interns shared their varied experiences; from upgrading technical skills in non-related fields to bolstering customer interaction abilities. Notably, the program’s versatility in providing technical and soft skills training was praised, with beneficiaries attributing their enhanced employability and workplace adaptation to the hands-on exposure PMIS facilitated.

TRENDING

1
Political Intrigue: US Visa Revocation Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

Political Intrigue: US Visa Revocation Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

United States
2
President Murmu's Inspiring Independence Address Fuels Vision of Viksit Bharat

President Murmu's Inspiring Independence Address Fuels Vision of Viksit Bhar...

India
3
Uganda’s rural electrification drive faces Shs570bn funding burden

Uganda’s rural electrification drive faces Shs570bn funding burden

Uganda
4
Kenya plans 10 specialised centres to cut maternal and newborn deaths

Kenya plans 10 specialised centres to cut maternal and newborn deaths

Kenya

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026