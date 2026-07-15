UN Expert Urges UK to Uphold Women's Legal Protections

A United Nations human rights expert has voiced concern over growing political criticism of updated equality guidance issued in the United Kingdom following the country's Supreme Court's clarification of the legal definition of sex under the Equality Act 2010.

Reem Alsalem, the UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, said the reaction to the Equality and Human Rights Commission's (EHRC) draft Code of Practice raises wider concerns about the protection of women's rights. In her view, the debate reflects how easily safeguards designed to protect women and girls can become the subject of political disagreement despite the court's legal clarity.

The updated guidance follows the UK Supreme Court's judgment delivered in April 2025, which clarified how the term "sex" should be interpreted under equality law. The EHRC's draft Code of Practice is intended to help employers, public authorities and service providers apply that legal framework consistently in everyday situations.

Single-Sex Spaces Described as Essential Legal Safeguards

Alsalem stressed that single-sex spaces and services remain an important part of protecting women and girls, particularly in places where privacy, dignity and safety are central concerns. She said international human rights law allows governments to adopt sex-based measures when they serve legitimate purposes and support women's equal enjoyment of their rights.

According to the Special Rapporteur, political resistance to guidance that reflects an existing court ruling creates a difficult contradiction for governments and public figures who also pledge to tackle violence against women and girls. She argued that meaningful protection against male violence depends on preserving practical safeguards where they are legally justified.

The expert also addressed debate surrounding sections of the draft guidance dealing with requests for information about a person's sex. She said it is neither unreasonable nor impractical to acknowledge or ask about a person's sex in situations where the law provides for single-sex spaces, services or associations. In those cases, proportionate questions may be necessary to ensure that legal requirements are being followed.

Alsalem noted that anyone requesting access to a single-sex service is, by doing so, asserting that they fall within the category for which the service exists. She said proportionate inquiries can therefore play an important role in ensuring compliance with the law.

Call for Clear Government Leadership and Respect for the Law

The UN expert called on the British Government and the devolved administrations to provide a clear and consistent message that the Supreme Court's judgment should be respected and implemented. She also encouraged political leaders, businesses, media organisations and civil society groups to engage constructively with the legal framework rather than deepen public division.

Alsalem said single-sex spaces are not designed to exclude people without reason but exist because they fulfil recognised legal and social objectives connected to women's privacy, dignity and safety. She urged all parties to respect those protections while implementing the court's decision in line with both UK law and the country's international human rights commitments.

The comments come as public debate over the interpretation of equality law continues across the United Kingdom, placing renewed attention on how legal protections for women and the rights of different groups can be applied within existing legislation.