UNDP and Gustavo Dudamel Launch Global Drive for Venezuela Recovery

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has joined forces with internationally acclaimed Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel to launch a global campaign supporting Venezuela's recovery after two powerful earthquakes devastated parts of the country in late June.

The twin earthquakes, which struck on 24 June, left widespread destruction, claiming lives, displacing thousands of people and severely damaging homes, infrastructure and public services. A rapid assessment by UNDP estimates that the disaster caused around US$6.7 billion in direct physical damage, highlighting the enormous scale of the rebuilding effort facing the country.

To help accelerate recovery, Dudamel and UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo unveiled a package of fundraising initiatives at United Nations headquarters in New York. The effort includes a worldwide crowdfunding campaign and a benefit concert designed to mobilise international financial support while drawing global attention to the humanitarian and economic challenges confronting Venezuela.

Music Takes Centre Stage in International Solidarity Campaign

As part of the initiative, Dudamel and members of Venezuela's Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra will perform alongside the New York Philharmonic during the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show. The historic performance will feature international artists including Madonna, Shakira, BTS, Justin Bieber and the PS 22 Chorus with Coldplay, creating one of the campaign's most visible moments of global solidarity.

Dudamel said Venezuela's future depends on restoring hope, opportunity and dignity for families whose lives have been shattered by the disaster. He called on people around the world to unite in helping communities rebuild their homes, livelihoods and futures.

The partnership also highlights the role of music as a force for social recovery. Members of the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra attended the launch, sharing messages of resilience despite many within Venezuela's renowned El Sistema music programme having lost loved ones, homes or suffered injuries during the earthquakes. For Dudamel, whose own musical career began through El Sistema, the campaign carries deep personal significance. He said music has the power to strengthen communities, inspire young people and bring people together during moments of profound hardship.

UNDP Calls for Worldwide Action to Rebuild Venezuela

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo said recovery efforts must move forward without delay because behind the billions of dollars in damage are families who have lost their homes, jobs and sense of security. He explained that UNDP has been working alongside the Venezuelan government, local authorities and communities since the first days after the disaster to assess urgent needs and coordinate practical support. At the same time, he stressed that rebuilding the country will require far greater international backing than any single organisation can provide.

De Croo urged governments, businesses, multilateral organisations, philanthropic institutions and individuals to contribute to the recovery effort so Venezuela can restore essential services, rebuild stronger infrastructure and revive local economies. The new campaign also builds on more than two decades of collaboration between UNDP and El Sistema, a partnership focused on youth empowerment, social inclusion and sustainable development. By combining humanitarian action with the universal language of music, organisers hope to generate the resources needed not only to rebuild damaged communities but also to create lasting opportunities for future generations.