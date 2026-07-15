Thailand Trains Industries to Strengthen Human Rights Practices

Thailand's automotive and electronics industries are taking new steps to strengthen responsible business practices through a dialogue-based training programme that helps companies improve human rights due diligence across their operations and supply chains. The initiative, launched by the International Labour Organization (ILO) under its Advancing Responsible Supply Chains and Decent Work in Asia (RSC) project, began in June 2026 and will continue throughout the year with support from Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). More than 50 companies from the automotive, auto-parts and electronics sectors are expected to take part.

Rather than focusing only on awareness sessions, the programme encourages businesses to build practical systems that identify, prevent and address workplace human rights risks through regular communication between employers and workers. Participants include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers and companies linked to Japanese multinational supply chains, giving the programme the potential to influence business practices across wider supplier networks.

Workplace Dialogue Seen as Key to Better Business

The training brings together company managers, human resources teams, trade union representatives, workers and government officials to strengthen workplace cooperation and improve industrial relations. Built around international labour standards, the programme teaches participants how meaningful dialogue can help businesses respond to growing global expectations for human rights due diligence while creating healthier working environments.

More than 40 representatives from Thailand's automotive and electronics industries attended the latest training session on 13 and 14 July alongside officials from the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO) and the Department of Skill Development (DSD). Discussions focused on practical ways for management and employees to work together in identifying workplace risks and developing effective solutions.

Sudkaneung Somboonwong, Deputy Director of the Incentive Management Division at EECO, said the programme supports Thailand's vision of building the Eastern Economic Corridor into a model for sustainable economic and social development. She noted that stronger cooperation between employers and workers will help companies respond to changing international requirements while improving the country's competitiveness in global markets.

Training to Support Future Human Rights Law

Each participating company will prepare its own human rights due diligence improvement plan, backed by tailored mentoring from the ILO project to help turn those plans into practical workplace measures. The experience gathered during the programme will also contribute to Thailand's proposed Draft Act on the Promotion of Responsible Business Conduct, which is expected to become the country's first mandatory human rights due diligence law.

Business leaders participating in the programme say the training offers practical value beyond regulatory compliance. Kanda Hongklam, Human Resources Manager at Mitsubishi Electric Thai Auto-Parts Co., Ltd., said meaningful dialogue between management and workers is essential for identifying risks, improving transparency and meeting the expectations of international customers and business partners.

Thailand's automotive and electronics industries employ around 1.45 million workers and remain among the country's most important export sectors. As production increasingly shifts towards electric and zero-emission vehicles, strengthening workplace standards and responsible supply chain practices is expected to play a growing role in maintaining Thailand's position as a competitive manufacturing hub.