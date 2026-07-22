UNICEF warns Sudan's children face growing danger after market attack

A deadly drone strike on a market in Ar Rahad, North Kordofan, has once again highlighted the severe risks children face as Sudan's conflict continues to spread across the country. UNICEF says at least two children were killed and six others, aged between six and 14, were injured in the attack, while four adults also lost their lives and more than 20 people were wounded.

The agency described the incident as another painful reminder that civilians, especially children, continue to bear the heaviest burden of the fighting, even in places where families gather to buy food and meet their daily needs.

Market attack leaves children among the victims

According to UNICEF, the strike targeted a busy market in Ar Rahad, turning what should have been a safe public space into the scene of tragedy. Markets play a vital role in community life, providing families with access to food, income and essential supplies, making attacks on such locations particularly devastating. The organisation said every child killed or injured represents an unacceptable loss and called for stronger protection of civilians as violence continues to spread across Sudan.

Fighting spreads beyond international focus

UNICEF said recent military activity around Al Obeid has drawn global attention, though the humanitarian crisis stretches far beyond that area. The attack in Ar Rahad reflects the broader reality facing children across Sudan, where many communities remain trapped by violence and insecurity.

The agency pointed to worsening conditions in Dilling and Kadugli in South Kordofan, parts of North Darfur and conflict-affected areas of Blue Nile. Families in these regions continue to face displacement, shortages of essential services and increasing humanitarian needs as fighting expands into new areas.

Essential services continue to collapse

The continuing violence is destroying homes, schools, healthcare facilities, water systems and marketplaces, leaving children without many of the services they depend on for survival and development. Thousands of families have been forced to flee their homes, while many children are living with constant fear and the emotional impact of repeated attacks.

UNICEF warned that damage to civilian infrastructure is making it harder for communities to access healthcare, education, clean water, sanitation and nutrition support, placing children at even greater risk.

Humanitarian aid faces growing obstacles

The organisation also raised concerns about attacks and insecurity along major supply routes, which are disrupting the delivery of humanitarian assistance. Aid workers are facing increasing operational risks, limiting their ability to reach communities experiencing the greatest hardship.

UNICEF urged all parties involved in the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect international humanitarian law and allow humanitarian organisations safe and unrestricted access to children and families in need.