UNICEF warehouse damaged as attacks hit children in Ukraine

UNICEF has condemned the latest attacks in Ukraine after reporting that two children were killed, at least 50 others were injured and one of its humanitarian warehouses was heavily damaged, disrupting the delivery of essential aid to families affected by the war. The UN children's agency said a warehouse it operates through a contractor in Bilohorodka was severely damaged during attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on 19 July. The facility stored more than 106,000 humanitarian items valued at approximately $3.9 million.

The destroyed supplies included generators, drinking water, hygiene kits and water storage tanks that were intended to support children and families living near the front lines, especially as Ukraine prepares for the winter months. UNICEF said it is still assessing the full extent of the damage and its impact on ongoing relief operations.

Children continue to bear the heaviest burden

The attacks formed part of another night marked by prolonged air raid alarms and explosions across Kyiv and the surrounding region, leaving many families without sleep while causing casualties and damage to homes. UNICEF said its teams and humanitarian partners are continuing to provide emergency assistance to children and families affected by the strikes.

The agency expressed deep concern over the rising number of child casualties during the conflict, noting that June recorded the highest monthly toll since 2022. Seven children were killed and another 116 were injured during that month alone, highlighting the increasing risks faced by young civilians as the fighting continues.

Aid operations face growing challenges

UNICEF warned that repeated attacks on humanitarian infrastructure are making it more difficult to deliver life-saving assistance to vulnerable communities. Damage to warehouses and threats faced by humanitarian workers can interrupt the supply of food, clean water, hygiene materials and other critical support needed by families displaced or affected by the conflict. The organisation said protecting humanitarian facilities is essential to ensuring aid reaches those who depend on it, particularly children living in areas experiencing frequent attacks.

UNICEF calls for protection of children

The agency renewed its appeal for an end to attacks that continue to place children at risk and damage humanitarian operations. It stressed that children and humanitarian facilities must be protected under international humanitarian law and called for lasting peace so that children across Ukraine can grow up free from violence and fear.